Peruvian team squad: know Ricardo Gareca’s call for the FIFA friendlies | Peru vs. Panama | Peru vs. Jamaica | Ricardo Gareca squad list VIDEO NCZD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

This Thursday, December 30, Ricardo Gareca announced the list of summoned from the local media for the FIFA friendlies in order to arrive in optimal conditions for the double date of Qualifying Qatar 2022. The peruvian team It will be measured with Panama and Jamaica at the National Stadium.

Recall that the Peruvian team is currently in fifth place, after winning 2 consecutive games in Qualifying Qatar 2022 , before Bolivia as a local and Venezuela as a visit.

Peruvian squad squad list

Jose Carvallo

Angelo Campos

Aldo corzo

Jhilmar lora

Christian ramos

Gianfranco Chavez

Renzo garces

Nilson loyola

Josepmir Ballon

Jesus Castillo

Horacio Calcaterra

Driver Gonzáles

Oslimg Mora

Alex Valera

Jefferson Farfan

The aforementioned players will start training from this Tuesday, January 4, in the morning. Some players from foreign clubs will join them as guests while the authorizations are coordinated with their respective institutions. Among them are: Pedro Gallese, Alexander Callens, Edison Flores, Marcos López, Sergio Peña, Yordy Reyna, Andy Polo and Yoshimar Yotún.

What is coming to Peru in 2022

The national team is preparing to enter the last straight of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, those led by Ricardo Gareca are in fifth place with 4 days left to complete the qualifying rounds.

Peru will have to visit Colombia in Barranquilla on January 28, then will host Ecuador on February 1 at the national stadium. Finally, he will close the Qualifiers by visiting Uruguay in Montevideo and hosting Paraguay in Lima.

