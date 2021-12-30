Peruvian team: the inactivity of Gianluca Lapadula that worries in the technical command of Ricardo Gareca | Omicron | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

The COVID-19 continues to attack everyone and football is no stranger to this pandemic. Given the increase in cases and the advance of the variant Omicron, the first league that decided to stop its activities last week was Serie B. In this way, the great year of Gianluca Lapadula.

Days before the celebration for the New Year, the COVID-19 infections they are hitting the soccer world very hard. In Europe the cases are more serious. There are teams that have several infected such as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Serie B was one of the hardest hit leagues. For several days, cases of coronavirus began to be reported in several teams. Moreover, on December 19 the match between the Benevento of Gianluca Lapadula and AC Monza.

But that was not the only meeting that was suspended because of the infections. To that list was also added the duel between Lecce-Vicenza. The authorities of the B series They decided to wait a few days to see if coronavirus cases continued to rise.

After analyzing this panorama well and not harming both players and fans, Serie B became the first tournament to make its activities official until next year. In this way, the games that were to be played on December 26 and 29 were canceled.

According to official information, Serie B matches are expected to return on January 13 . It is not yet known if it will be with the public or closed doors. Everything will depend on what the situation is with the pandemic. The news has aroused concern in the technical command of the Peruvian team, because ‘Lapagol’ will reach the Qualifiers with fewer minutes of activity.

Gianluca Lapadula has a contract with Benevento until 2023. (Photo: Prensa Benevento).

-BORN PAUSE-

With the suspension of Serie B, Gianluca Lapadula’s year is officially over . It has been a great year for the forward who could have been better; However, nothing can be done in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gianluca Lapadula’s idea was to close the year by playing. But now it will be almost a month without football, without competition rhythm. Bambino’s last match was on December 15 against Fiorentina for the Italian Cup.

Gianluca Lapadula gave an assist for Benevento’s triumph. (Photo: Benevento)

Gianluca Lapadula’s year went from less to more. Things were not going well for him with Benevento in Seria A. What’s more, his team declined. Then he played the Copa América with the Peruvian team. This tournament was very important for the attacker to smile again.

Another of Gianluca Lapadula’s successes was to stay at Benevento to play Serie B. Instead of being a setback in his career, he has taken it as an impulse. The Peruvian today is a figure and scorer of his team.

“There may be people who have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do.”

If you wash hard, soprattutto oggi! Buon Natale a tutti! 🎄🏋🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q8JrT9ej58 – GLapadula (@G_Lapadula) December 25, 2021

Gianluca Lapadula’s numbers are very good. In 15 games played in Serie B he scored 10 goals. Not only is he the scorer for Benevento, he is also the top scorer in the Second Italy.

In the peruvian team they expect things to improve in Europe. Thus, Gianluca Lapadula You will be able to arrive at the games at Playoffs after having played up to 3 games in Serie B.

Benevento’s DT highlighted the work of Gianluca Lapadula. (Photo: Benevento)

The Italian-Peruvian striker must be, today, one of the most beloved characters in Peru.