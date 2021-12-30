Pinita Gurdián denounces that a drunk officer entered the cell of her daughter Ana Margarita

María Josefina Gurdián, known as Pinita Gurdián, denounced this Thursday before the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) that a high-ranking officer of the Ortega Police entered the cell where her daughter Ana Margarita Vijil is to assault her . The mother does not know if the assault was physical or sexual.

«We want to share with you with great anguish that we have received credible information that recently my daughter Ana Margarita Vijil was attacked by a high-ranking police officer. According to this information, in the early morning of December 19, said officer entered the cell of the Directorate of Judicial Aid, where Margarita is kidnapped and held incommunicado, “Gurdián denounced through a press conference via zoom. where the director of Amnesty International for the Americas, Erika Guevara Rosas, was present.

“Until the time of this appearance, we do not know what kind of violence my daughter suffered or the extent of the damage,” said Gurdián anguished.

This December 30, Vijil celebrates 200 days of being kidnapped in the cells of Chipote by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega.

He demands to see his daughter

Gurdián accused that the police institution is responsible for the life and personal safety of his daughter, as well as of all political prisoners, for which he demanded that the State of Nicaragua comply with a series of requests to verify that Vijil is well, both physically as emotionally.

«We ask the State of Nicaragua to answer the following questions: What happened that morning? What is the state of Ana Margarita’s physical and emotional health? What type of aggression did she suffer and what are her damages? ? Why did an officer enter his cell at dawn and while intoxicated? Who authorized the entry of that officer? Who were the alleged intellectual aggressors and the alleged material aggressor.

«To have answers to these questions and due to the seriousness of the events mentioned, We energetically demand that I, her mother, with someone else from my family, accompanied by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, can see her immediately to verify her situation and her physical and emotional integrity«Declared Pinita Gurdián.

The mother continued with her demand, and demanded that the isolation of Ana Margarita, her granddaughter Tamara Dávila and all other political prisoners cease, because this situation leaves them extremely vulnerable.

He also called for a “thorough and ethical investigation” to clarify the facts and identify and punish those guilty of the attack on his daughter; and concluded with the demand for the immediate release of the more than 160 political prisoners.

Gurdián shared that he was on the verge of death and that his health is currently “very fragile.” She underwent two surgeries, was intubated, and is now receiving chemotherapy, in addition to the depression she suffers from.

«I was terrified of dying before Ana Margarita could see me, it was a very hard thing for me … It is very hard not to know about my daughter, my granddaughter, having her in that situation of uncertainty is very hard (…) I need to see her and Knowing what state it is in, for me that is essential, it is something that torments me and I need it to be resolved as soon as possible, “Gurdián concluded his complaint.

“Arrest based on arbitrary laws”

The director of Amnesty International expressed solidarity with the Gurdián family and recalled that the case of Vijil, like that of the other political prisoners, has been “an arbitrary detention” that “lacks total legality, based on arbitrary laws.”

“Unfortunately we are seeing in Nicaragua a persistent pattern of acts of torture against people who are in the custody of the State for political reasons (…) We are with great concern hearing not only the testimony of his mother, Pinita, but also the evidence that is documented on this incident that has put in high risk the rights to life, personal integrity and security of Ana Margarita while she is in seclusion, “said Guevara Rosas.

“It is important to mention that we would be facing acts that could constitute torture, ill-treatment, cruel and inhuman treatment, which are prohibited by international law and cannot in any way be justified, these acts are considered crimes under international law and in certain circumstances can constitute crimes against humanity with criminal responsibility, not only of those who carry out the act but also of the high command who by omission are involved, “he added.

Both Cenidh and Amnesty International indicated that they will formally handle the complaint, and Guevara Rosas also called on the international community to make diplomatic representations about the situation in Nicaragua.

«The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights together with Amnesty, we are going to give the corresponding processing (to the complaint), even if they do not give answers (the state institutions) we are going to promote the procedures that are used in these cases (…) The first The next step will be to file a complaint with the Police Internal Affairs Directorate, “said Vilma Núñez, director of Cenidh.

«The entry of a high-ranking Police official in a state of drunkenness and who has entered a cell where a single person is isolated and incommunicado, with that fact alone, even if nothing has happened, that is already an abuse of power, a very serious violation of human rights, “said Núñez.