‘Piojo’ Alvarado debuts with a goal in Chivas (VIDEO)

The Chivas They are already looking to the future and continue with a devastating pace in the preseason towards the Grita México C22. After thrashing Colima and defeating the Zacatecas Miners, they finally found their way against a rival from the same division and visited the Victoria stadium, in Aguascalientes, to face the Rays of Necaxa.

Roberto Alvarado wasted no time. El Piojo was presented on Tuesday as a reinforcement of the Flock and hours later he made his debut as a scorer in his new team. Chivas beat Necaxa 4-0 in one of their two agreed games.

Marcelo Míchel Leaño occupied two different lineups, El Piojo participated immediately. Chivas it occupied Miguel Jiménez, Chapo Sánchez, Pollo Briseño, Hiram Mier, Orozco, Fernando Beltrán, Jesús Molina, Alvarado, Chicote Calderón, César Huerta and Ronaldo Cisneros.

The experiment worked for Leaño. Chino Huerta scored the 1-0 pass from Alvarado in the first half. Chivas was better. The marker increased in complement. El Piojo received a pass from Ronaldo Cisneros and with a shot in the area scored the second goal.

Necaxa lowered the shields. Fernando Beltran increased the advantage, while Jonathan Parra closed the account. There were more changes, but the scoreboard did not move.

Roberto Alvarado He had a pleasant debut with goal and assistance, it is preseason, however, the feeling is good.

