Prepaid medicine fees will rise 9% in January 2022 but there will be no copayments from health providers

The Tax and Tax Studies Program for the Public Administration of the Buenos Aires Ombudsman’s Office carried out its traditional analysis of the increases in the fees of prepaid medicine entities.

On July 29, resolution 2125/2021 was published in the Official Gazette of the nation, through which the Ministry of Health of the Nation authorized all Prepaid Medicine Entities general, complementary and cumulative increases of those approved with resolution 987/21. The increases authorized by the health portfolio were by tranches, being 9% for August, and the same for September and October of this year. This same resolution included the first increase in 2022, effective from January 1 (9%). The accumulated increase in the fees of prepaid medicine entities for 2021 will end up being 47.40%.

As usual, the resolution determines that entities must report to users the increases that will be recorded in the amount of fees no less than thirty calendar days in advance, counted from the date on which the new quota will take effect. But also, in its second article, this resolution determines that “The agents of the Health Insurance and the Prepaid Medicine Entities must increase the fees of the medical-assistance benefits provided to their beneficiaries and users by the providers registered in the NATIONAL REGISTRY OF PROVIDERS of the SUPERINTENDENCY OF HEALTH SERVICES, by NINE FOR ONE HUNDRED (9%) as of August 1, 2021, NINE PERCENT (9%) as of September 1, 2021, NINE PERCENT (9%) as of October 1, 2021 and NINE PERCENT ( 9%) as of January 1, 2022, always on the values ​​in force from the previous month ”.

However, last Sunday the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) announced the collection of a co-payment of 9% for prepaid users, since the latter would have informed them of the impossibility of complying with the increase in the value of their services, despite what is determined by the ministerial resolution itself. However, after a meeting between the Government and the health service providers, the latter gave up the collection of the copayment, since the national authorities ratified the full validity of resolution 2125/2021 where the increase in the fees for prepaid medicine is transferred to health service providers (second article).

On the other hand, it is important to observe the accumulated increases over time of this expenditure of family economies. Between January 2015 and December 2021, the increase in the fees of prepaid medicine entities accumulated 788.82%, that is, it rose almost 9 times. The following graph shows this accumulated increase, starting from a base fee of $ 1000 in 2014, and ending in December 2021 with a value that is equivalent to $ 8,888.

It is known that the cost structure of these entities evolves hand in hand with actuarial calculations (relative to risk assessment); the increase in the cost of compulsory, supplementary and complementary benefits; the rise in salaries that arises from the parity of the sector; the new technologies; the legal regulations that modify or introduce the Mandatory Medical Program; and the increase in human resources costs in general. Labor costs represent around 74% of the total costs of the sector. It is also argued that the resources linked to technology are related to the US currency, so that the fluctuations of the exchange market also have an impact on said cost structure. The following graph shows the evolution of the value of prepaid medicine and the exchange rate according to the Banco Nación price. Data is presented from January 2015 to December 2021.

When the relationship between the value of the dollar (official exchange rate) and that of the prepaid medicine fees is analyzed, it can be seen that it is not linear. Until March 2018, the increase in prepaid fees was similar to the movement of the exchange rate, but from then on these variables began to distance themselves (coinciding with the exchange rate crises that occurred in 2018 and 2019).

The only increase in 2020 in prepaid medicine (10%), and the constant devaluation of the national currency, caused the distance to widen even more, with the accumulated variation in the exchange rate being greater (1158.76%), which that corresponding to prepaid medicines (829.18%) for the period analyzed. In any case, it is estimated that only part of the costs of these entities are directly dollarized, being different for each of these entities, and closely related to the acquisition of technological elements valued in the international reference currency.

On the other hand, the values ​​of the prepaid medicine fees have had a certain correlation with the general price level, as measured by the INDEC CPI. Over the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 the increases in prepaid medicine were above the annual inflationary level. In 2018, inflation was almost 7 percentage points (pp) higher than the variation in quotas. This was almost offset by the difference generated in 2019. 2020 was an atypical year: annual inflation was 26.10 pp above the increase authorized for prepayments. Given the inflation expectations for 2021, according to the Market Expectations Survey (REM) of November 2021 of the BCRA, a year is expected in which prepaid installments will increase by 3.4 pp less than expected inflation (47.40% against 51.10%).

Finally, this expenditure of the family units is compared with an income indicator, the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary (SMVyM). From 2015 to 2018, the variation of prepaid medicines was greater than that corresponding to SMVyM. The important update of the SMVyM since 2019, reverses the comparisons. 2021 will end with SMVyM 55.43% higher than the previous year, against 47.70% for prepaid medicine.