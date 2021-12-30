Private healthcare, years ahead of the SNS in telemedicine

Marta Villanueva, Juan Abarca, Iñaki Peralta and Francisco Ivorra.

The telemedicine has changed the patient and the healthcare professional, proof of this is that the healthcare organizations they work every day to adapt to this new concept of care. Although the irruption of Covid-19 has promoted the use of technology in the health field and it is now when the public health systems of the autonomous communities are implementing digital processes, the truth is that the Private sanity He had been doing it for years, specifically five.

The covid has caused many health professionals embrace digital technology as a complement to your daily work and your work as trusted digital specifiers is just beginning. As explained to Medical Writing the Institute for the Development and Integration of Healthcare (IDIS Foundation), private health had already been using telemedicine as a “regulated consultation” in similar conditions as in a face-to-face, although each private hospital group He has started using it at different times and in multiple ways.

He also added that in the study on Digital Patient Experience promoted by the IDIS Foundation It has been found that 89 percent of patients see health as “something face-to-face and digital”. “And that the more digital patients are, the more they monitor their health, the more they have remote consultations and more feel their health improves. In short, digital patients are the ones who take care of themselves the most and are the ones who are the most satisfied. “

Therefore, there is no doubt that health centers already see new technologies as a breakthrough opportunity. In fact, the autonomous communities are beginning to implement in a generalized way teleconsultations. Proof of this has recently been the Madrid’s community, which announced that it was launching telemedicine in public centers as of next December in disciplines such as Dermatology.

IDIS: “Digital patients are the most satisfied”



Telemedicine in private healthcare

An advertisement that ‘collides’ with private healthcare, which He has been doing this type of consultation for years digital. For example, HM Hospitals works in telemedicine since 2015, at which time a pilot project in this regard began in coordination with an insurer. And in 2018 it became one of the strategic axes to be developed in the Hospital Group’s Digital Transformation Plan, as explained to Medical Writing Alberto Estirado, Director of Information Systems and Digital Transformation at HM Hospitales.

He adds that in 2019 the number of video consultations and teleconsultations it was “anecdotal”, But with the arrival of Covid-19, its use skyrocketed, reaching 20,000 per month. Currently, the number of these types of actions has dropped to 12,000 per month, but their use has been consolidated. Another of the areas of action in the field of telemedicine and also launched in record time due to the pandemic has been the private electronic prescription. “For example, in November 2021 the group broadcast 88,526 prescriptions of which 43,568 were electronic“says Stretched.

Sanitas is another of the private hospital groups that also launched video consultations a few years ago “with very good results”, as it explains to this medium. In fact, after years of digital consultations have created a health care model that has evolved during this time and that has come to integrate different aspects, such as artificial intelligence.

The incorporation of telemedicine into public health is an “opportunity for public-private collaboration”

As well as Asisa, who has been working for a long time in different telemedicine projects and, since April 2020, the insured have access to a telemedicine platform that includes video consultations. According to the hospital group, the pandemic “has boosted both the supply and the use of telemedicine and more and more patients use it, especially to do follow up on your treatments. In this sense, Asisa understands that telemedicine is a very useful complement to face-to-face care, which is irreplaceable and the central act of the doctor-patient relationship ”.

Regarding the incorporation of the telemedicine to public health, states that it is an initiative that will improve the portfolio of services of the National Health System (SNS) and supposes “an opportunity to public-private partnership”. “The companies have significant experience in the development of this type of project that can be very useful for public administrations ”.