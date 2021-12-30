Prosecutor’s Office interrogates Peru’s president for military promotions

The Peruvian prosecutor’s office questioned Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday in the presidential palace in an investigation for alleged favoritism in military promotions. The president is not investigated, but the accused belong to his close environment.

It was the first time during his tenure that Castillo -as a witness- answered 40 questions from a prosecutor, but it had already happened with other presidents: in 2017 and 2018, then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) was questioned by a prosecutor for his alleged relationship with a corruption case linked to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

After the interrogation, Castillo said through his Twitter account: “we stand up, we do not flee the country, much less take refuge in an embassy; we have a clear conscience, we act in accordance with the law and the commitments assumed with the people ”.

Castillo’s reference was to other former presidents such as Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), who fled Peru before being convicted of corruption and murder, or Alan García (2006-2011), who took refuge in the Uruguayan embassy months before commit suicide in the middle of a tax investigation for alleged corruption during his tenure.

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether a former presidential adviser and a former Castillo defense minister pressured the then heads of the Army and Air Force to irregularly promote five soldiers who worked close to the president. In the end the promotions did not take place, but the prosecution considers that the crimes of abuse of authority and illegal patronage could have been committed.

According to the law, the Attorney General Zoraida Ávalos had to question the president, but on Monday she was admitted to a clinic for kidney problems. The prosecutor Ramiro González replaced her in the proceedings, according to the Public Ministry and photos published by the presidency.

Eduardo Pachas, Castillo’s lawyer, said that all questions from the prosecution were answered. “There has been no irregular appointment, there has been no action to favor someone,” said the lawyer in the courtyard of the presidential palace. The prosecutor did not testify.

The investigation, still at a preliminary level, arose after a complaint from the now former Army Chief José Vizcarra, who said in November that he received pressure from the then presidential secretary, Bruno Pacheco, and Defense Minister Walter Ayala, to promote military personnel close to the government.

There are three other preliminary investigations in which other prosecutors could call Castillo to testify as a witness, according to experts.

In one, the former presidential secretary Pacheco is investigated for allegedly pressuring the head of the tax agency to favor a company. In another, the former secretary is under scrutiny for alleged irregularities in the concession of the construction of a highway to a company.

In the third case, the visits to the president of an oil businessman are investigated, who later won a tender to sell biodiesel to the country.

In five months in office, Castillo has already faced a request for a presidential vacancy promoted by the legislative opposition that did not advance due to lack of votes. The president has not given any interviews to the press nor has he explained in detail the accusations against him.

Castillo began his administration on July 28 and according to the law it must end in 2026.