Puerto Rico is placed in the first places in the sale of tickets for shows in the United States

The Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot and the Coca Cola Music Hall this year managed to be among the spaces that sold the most tickets for shows in 2021 in the United StatesAccording to the annual list prepared by the specialized publication Pollstar, this despite the fact that both facilities were closed until August of this year as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot occupied the 12th position on the list with 175,232 tickets sold during 2021, which becomes the best classification of the Choliseo in its history, detailed the executive director of the Convention District Authority, Mariela Vallines.

In this way, the Hato Rey-based Coliseum surpassed the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, and the FTX Arena, in Miami. In that classification, the first three positions are occupied by the Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville; Madison Square Garden, in New York; and Forum, in Inglewood, California.

“Since March 2020 the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. Fifteen months later we began with the effort of Readypal Choli, precisely to reactivate artistic productions. Although these were challenging times, we established health and safety measures that guaranteed a safe and secure environment for spectators. This is how we managed to get the public to come to the events and today we see the result of that. We at the Convention District Authority are excited about the success we have achieved; our gratitude to Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi for supporting the work we do and for trusting the work team to reactivate the events and entertainment industry ”, said Vallines.

On the other hand, Coca Cola Music Hall, located in the T-Mobile District in Miramar, appears in position number 31 with 41,122 tickets sold. This entertainment plaza opened last year and to date has held fashion events, concerts and other artistic activities and productions.

“To achieve these results in such a short time, the support of a team is necessary and we have that group in the Convention District. Thanks to them, to the artists, for always recognizing the importance of these stages for their events; to the producers, to include us in their work plans and, of course, to the public, those responsible for us to occupy those positions today. We will continue working to offer quality shows at the height of world events, “added the executive director.