Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha test positive for covid-19 | Show off

The urban music producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina Nieves announced today, through his Instagram account, that he, his wife Natti Natasha, whose first name is Natalia Gutiérrez tested positive for covid-19.

Likewise, Pina Nieves reported that two of her children, Antonio and Mía, also contracted the virus.

“Both Rafael Jr and Vida are currently very well and under strict supervision. We are awaiting any change in his health, “said the music producer.

Similarly, he recommended that people who have been close to him and his family, in the past 48 hours, be tested for covid-19 and be in isolation.

“The covid-19 pandemic can touch anyone so do not lower your guard, protect yourself and get your vaccine booster,” he added.

On December 22, a jury found the producer guilty on two federal charges for possession of firearms, having had a prior conviction.

The sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 1, 2022 at 9:00 am and is exposed to a 20-year sentence; 10 for each position.

“I lost the first battle, the first, I will continue, I will appeal, I will find a way to continue defending myself,” concluded the businessman thanking the judge for allowing him to spend the holidays with his loved ones.

Pina Nieves must remain, in Puerto Rico, under house arrest, until April 1.