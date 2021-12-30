Realme GT Master Edition, what are the main features

The realme fan community was waiting to meet one of the most important cell phones of the Chinese company, the GT Master Edition, which has several relevant characteristics, increasing the positioning of the brand, even for the gaming sector.

This cell phone allowed realme to become one of the first manufacturers to launch a smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, which means there will be better device performance.

“We have worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies since its inception to create powerful, high-quality phones from the 4G era to 5G. In 2021, realme was one of the first manufacturers to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 870G 5G mobile platforms. The realme GT Master Edition 5G with Snapdragon 870 and realme GT with Snapdragon 888 have been widely recognized by global markets, ”said Chase Xu, vice president of realme.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform enables more power and extensive 5G capabilities, better gaming experience (proven by infobae by testing the device) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Design

With the renowned industrial designer, Naoto Fukasawa, a smartphone inspired by traveling suitcases was unveiled. To mimic the wavy suitcase grilles at the rear of the gear, three-dimensional vegan leather was used. Visually it looks different next to the Super Amoled screen.

It has a weight of 180g and thickness of 8.7 mm, which means that it is ergonomic.

Performance

This phone is one of the first to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 8-core platform with accelerated Artificial Intelligence.

Video game

It has technologies that respond to the most recurrent problems when playing games or performing activities that demand high performance: overheating, latency or low battery.

Thus, this model has a five-layer cooling system per vapor chamber that covers 100% of the heat sources in the core, and guarantees that no matter how intensively it is used, the equipment will not overheat.

The energy efficiency consists of a 65W SuperDart fast charging system, which allows to have 100% of the battery in approximately 32 minutes, in addition to giving the option to play while charging.

GT mode delivers Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology, which consists of extending the RAM memory, from its 8GB physical, up to 13GB for optimal performance in demanding cell phone conditions.

What’s more, GT mode guarantees CPU performance, the highest refresh rate on your screen (120Hz), 360Hz maximum touch refresh rate for greater tactile precision when playing games, and the OSIE visual effect, offering an immersive experience in every way.

Realme is positioned as the youngest smartphone brand in the global Top 6 of industry manufacturers. According to the latest data presented by Canalys, the company went from being one of the top 5 smartphone players in 13 global markets in the second quarter of 2021, to being in the Top 5 of 21 markets in the third quarter of the same year.

