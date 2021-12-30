René Higuita got tired of paying taxes and other extortions from guerrilla groups in Colombia | Football | sports

Higuita uploaded a video to his Twitter account that has given a lot to talk about.

“Greetings to the leaders of the Eln and the Farc here in Magdalena Medio. Not only do you have to pay the tax in the city, but also here in the mountains, and not one, but two. For us as ranchers, as people who have been in this region for a long time, it is being quite difficult for us ”. With those words, René Higuita, legend of Atlético Nacional and the Colombian national team, called a meeting with the leaders of these guerrillas to ‘solve’ the issue of extortion he receives from other armed groups that inhabit the region.

“We are ready at any time so that we can dialogue, talk and make the situation in this paradise more sustainable. A big hug, Merry Christmas and a happy 2022 ″, adds Higuita, exporter from Aucas, in the video that he uploaded to his account Twitter and that has given enough to talk about, publishes daily Mark from Spain.

Several Internet users have commented on Higuita’s publication, telling him that he should not call a meeting with guerrilla leaders, since that would increase the illegality.

His followers emphasize that the correct thing would be to denounce the extortions with the Police, the Army and the National Government and that they take action.

At the moment, the authorities in the area have not made a statement in this regard, but it is expected that they will make a pronouncement during the next few hours.

Higuita, like many former Colombian players, have large ranches throughout various regions of the country. (D)