Ricardo Peláez’s dirty strategy to keep Alexis Vega in Chivas

Alexis Vega could receive a punishment from the board for not renewing the contract with Chivas.

December 30, 2021 · 2:42 PM

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They keep getting into managerial problems, and it is that even though they Alexis vega It seemed to have given a clear message of wanting to stay in the club, the board has not yet been able to renew it.

According to Transfermarkt, Alexis vega has a contract with Chivas until December 2022, so that from June the forward could begin to negotiate as a free player with any club that was interested in his services.

More from Chivas: The reason why Alvarado is called “Piojo” and that Chivas will not like it

That is why Ricardo Peláez would have made the decision to “freeze” him and not put him to play for the whole year if he does not renew his contract under the conditions that Chivas He imposes, this according to the columnist of Record, “Sniper”.

The teams that Alexis Vega could go to after not signing with Chivas

Alexis vega would be looking to terminate his contract with Chivas and to be able to leave for free to European football at the end of 2022, however, until now there would have been no specific offer in the Old Continent for the player, so he could emigrate to Striped in this winter market in case Pelaez and the directive of Chivas do not allow you to continue playing without renewing your contract.

More from Chivas: It seemed like a log against Necaxa and Leaño would take away the ownership in Chivas