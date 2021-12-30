Ricky Martin: this is how the singer spends his family vacations

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin He turned 50 on Christmas Eve and traveled with his entire family to his hometown of Puerto Rico. There he spent Christmas and will also be with his loved ones for the New Year, to then return to work and resume his international tour that has his fans delirious.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra file

Ricky Martin He takes advantage of these holidays to rest and enjoy his smallest environment and he wanted to share that satisfaction on social networks, where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all latitudes. It was in his instagram stories where the singer shared a photo of the beach in Puerto Rico.

Related news

Ricky Martin’s storie. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

“Thank you for what you provoke inside my chest #PuertoRico” he wrote Ricky Martin next to a postcard of the beach, the sea and a sunny day. Previously, the singer had uploaded photos to his feed on the same beach but with his daughter Lucia, who also had his birthday the same day as him.

Ricky Martin and Lucia. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

“This beautiful girl has her birthday on the same day as me. December 24. Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation. You are the head of the house and we love that it is so. I love you with all my being. Congratulations my daughter. “, he said Ricky Martin to the youngest of the family on the occasion of her three years.

The truth is Ricky Martin spends her family days with her husband, the Swedish artist Jwan yosef and his four children. The two oldest who are twins and were born when the Puerto Rican was still single named Valetino and Mateo and the two youngest who are the product of their current relationship, named Renn and Lucía. There, everyone enjoys the company of the singer’s parents and friends who live in Puerto Rico.