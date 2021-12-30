Ricky Rubio (ligament tear) misses the rest of the season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Wednesday.

Rubio underwent a knee MRI at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Wednesday after sustaining the injury during Tuesday night’s 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Cavaliers said they would update their status “as appropriate.”

Rubio also tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during his rookie season at Minnesota in 2012.

As Rubio drove down the lane Tuesday, he maneuvered around Pelicans guard Devonte ‘Graham and slipped when he planted his right foot, and his left knee buckled as he hit the ground with 2 minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. .

Rubio, in pain, immediately grabbed his left knee and asked the Cavs’ bench for help. He wasn’t putting any weight on his left leg when teammates Kevin Love and Isaac Okoro helped him up off the floor.

In 34 games this season, Rubio averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

