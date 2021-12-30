Roberto Alvarado scores his first goal with Chivas. Video

Editorial Mediotiempo

Victoria Stadium, Aguascalientes / 12.29.2021 17:48:05





From the hand of the Louse, they will turn around! Illusive presentation of Roberto Alvarado with Chivas this Wednesday because in his debut with the red and white shirt scored his first goal against Rayos del Necaxa in a friendly that is part of a double card at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

On the day after his first press conference with Guadalajara, El Piojo made his debut when he finished off with his left foot a diagonal in the area that was served by Ronaldo Cisneros. The shot to the second post meant the partial 0-2 for the Guadalajara team, who on this occasion wore a black jersey and Alvarado with the number 25.

The match ended with a categorical win by Guadalajara 0-4 over Necaxa with annotations by César Huerta, Fernando Beltrán, Jonathan Parra and the aforementioned Alvarado, recalling that Chivas will debut at the Clausura 2022 on Sunday, January 9 against Mazatlán as locals.

‘I’m more a Chivas fan than Chava Reyes’

On Tuesday he was presented with the Flock and Alvarado stressed that his love for Chivas dates back a long time, even presuming “more fond” of the club than one of its greatest legends such as Don Salvador Reyes.

“I once said something but I think it is a thing of the past, since I arrived at Chivas I feel like Chivas, Today I feel more fond of Chivas than Chava Reyes and I have come to leave everything for this team from the first moment I arrived, I am a professional and today I am already a chivahermano, “he said.

Just living his first days in the discipline of Guadalajara, Piojo Alvarado already imagines himself in Europe And for that, he will seek to make the most of his time through the Flock, which he considers a “great showcase” to project himself like so many other elements that gave way to the Old Continent from the people of Guadalajara.