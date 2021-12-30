Roberto Garcés, Emelec’s new player, promises to give himself entirely on the field | National Championship | sports

The Quito midfielder was coached by Ismael Rescalvo at Independiente del Valle, who will coach him in the 2022 season.

Roberto Garcés, the new midfielder of the Club Sport Emelec For the 2022 season, he spoke about what his tie to the millionaire team means.

In interview with radio NetworkFrom Quito, the 28-year-old player said: “We chatted with the teacher (Paúl Vélez) and he gave everything. My representative contacted the President of Emelec (Nassib Neme) and an agreement was reached ”.

“I thank the Emelec fans for the welcome. My dedication and my dedication will never be lacking so that the club can obtain the majority of possible titles. I’m going to give myself to the fullest ”.

The former Macará player in the 2021 season knows that his position is not guaranteed. “I will get to fight for a position. There are great players in my position, but I will do my best so that the team is the one that wins. I will support from where it touches me (to act) ”, he said.

Garcés, which had its beginnings in Aucas Sports Society, is aware of what it means to play at Emelec. “Is a very big team from Ecuador. Internationally he is always in Conmebol tournaments. I know what Emelec means and what it is to be a player for this club. I’m going to prepare very well to do my best. He always fights for the stellar positions, he always arms himself for that. We will try to get the title that the fans deserve ”.

On the performance on the field of play, Garcés, who also went through The National, Quito and Independent League, he points out: “The central midfielder has to make sure that the play comes out clean, that the team is balanced. I worked with the professor Rescalvo in Independiente and I understand what you want from your team. That will help me to fit in faster ”.

Due to his signing, the player who participated in 29 games with the celestial idol in 2021 hopes to succeed in Emelec. “I am an experienced player, with many games played. I hope this stay in Guayaquil is positive. I want to take this chance to show that I can give much more in Ecuadorian football ”.

This change of shirt will force the Quito man to move his residence and he believes that there will be no problem. “My family has been in my entire process. The theme of moving to Guayaquil is not an impediment for my family to accompany me. We are happy to go and learn another way of life ”.

Garcés is a collector of shirts and Emelec’s will be one more: “I always keep the shirts of the teams in which I have played, the ones that I have traded in international tournaments. I’ll find a place to hang them when I retire ”. (D)