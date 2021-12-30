Rodolfo Pizarro explodes against commentator What happened?





Juan Antonio Davalos

Photo: Eric Alonso | Mexsport

Rodolfo Pizarro He exploded against a commentator, who criticized him for his poor performance in recent years.

Omar zeron, TNT communicator, assured that Pizarro is a player «overrated»And that it should not reach the Rayados del Monterrey.

«If the Pizarro to @rayados umpteenth opportunity to an overrated, inflated player, who does not keep his feet on the ground and who lives from collective work to achieve triumphs. Ahhh, I forgot, I know hides in the important moments »Zerón said.

If Pizarro’s a @stripes umpteenth opportunity to an overrated, inflated player who does not keep his feet on the ground and who lives from collective work to achieve triumphs. Ahhh, I forgot, he hides in the important moments – Omar Zeron (@omarzeron) December 29, 2021

Immediately, came the answer from Pizarro who said that he is not even a reporter, in fact, described him as a “youtuber”.

“The trouble is that he is not a reporter, I think he comes out in Youtube, although it goes to my Compa “, Pizarro posted.

The problem is that he is not a reporter, I think it appears on YouTube, although it goes to my Compa – Rodolfo Pizarro (@Rpizarrot) December 29, 2021

RECEIVES IN YOUR EMAIL THE BEST SPORTS NEWS, SUBSCRIBE HERE

«Name leave it, nothing more to the other that her ex old woman does not speak to me so that she does not have me so much resentment hahahaha but I understand my Omarcititititito! Hahaha greetings my king, “he added.

Pizarro could reach Los Rayados del Monterrey after he dropped Inter Miami from MLS.

Receive via WhatsApp all our sports news, send the word ALTA in this link

🔊Listen to our podcast🔊