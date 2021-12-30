Rodolfo Pizarro, the new star signing of Rayado de Monterrey

The Mexican could change of scene soon

The rumors of the departure of Rodolfo Pizarro from David Beckham’s Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, continue to grow, and everything indicates that the destiny of the skilled Mexican midfielder is in the CF Monterrey of Liga MX, this according to the information given by the journalist Michelle kaufman, from the newspaper The Miami Herald.

To achieve this, both groups would be talking, in order to reach an agreement which would be around a loan with a purchase option, something that would help a lot, as it would speed up the process of their arrival on Mexican soil.

As a result, the departure of Pizarro from the La Florida team would open a place of Franchise Player in the team. Remembering that in the group the other franchise players would be: the French Blaise Matuidi and the Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín.

Pizarro, a 27-year-old Mexican player, was signed as a Franchise Player by Inter Miami CF in February 2020 and since his arrival, he has scored seven goals and recorded 12 assists in 46 regular season games, including three goals and seven passes-goals in 2021, the latter under the mandate of English coach Phil Neville.

In addition, let us also remember that Pizarro was involved with rumors that spoke of his return to the Mexican homeland, with Monterrey and Chivas de Guadalajara as the maximum candidates to repatriate the international attacker, and yes, only time will tell us what will happen with the skillful player.