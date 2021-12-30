Rodolfo Pizarro waited for the call from Chivas, but they never contacted him

Rodolfo Pizarro I had every intention that the Club Guadalajara will take it into account for him Clausura 2022 Tournament as one of his stellar reinforcements, but everything indicates that the leadership and the coach Marcelo Míchel Leaño They were never interested in having the services of the Mexican attacker.

At MLS Inter Miami they want to give in to Pizarro to use that vacancy as a Franchise Player with another foreign footballer, therefore the intention of Joker was to return to the Sacred Flock where he never wanted to go, but the sports director Ricardo Peláez and the owner Amaury vergara They did not contact the representative of the talented soccer player, who was in Guadalajara for a few days.

According to journalist David Medrano, not receiving a positive response from Chivas the attacker decided to start listening to offers from other teams and everything points to Monterrey will once again have the services of Pizarro, who never felt very comfortable in MLS where he played just under two years, since he arrived in February 2020 and has a Balance of 47 games played, seven goals and nine assists.

In previous days some versions pointed out that Pizarro was in the sights of Guadalajara as long as he agreed to reduce his salary, However, it is clear that in the Perla Tapatia no one made the slightest attempt to hire the footballer emerged from Pachuca, so that Roberto Alvarado He is the only rojiblanco reinforcement for the next tournament, so far.

“CAME BACK. Upon realizing that he did not enter into Chivas’ plans, Pizarro and his representative Manfredi accelerated the negotiations with Monterrey. Pizarro He spent several days in Gdl waiting for a signal that did not arrive. Pizarro returns to Rayados after 2 years in MLS, he scored 7 goals ”, was what Medrano published on his Twitter account.