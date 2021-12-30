ROSE rises 54% in a week thanks to the expansion of the Oasis Network ecosystem

High transaction costs have been a thorn in the side for major blockchain protocols for years, as both Bitcoin (BTC) What Ethereum (ETH) have seen the average cost of making token transfers skyrocket in times of network congestion and high demand.

A layer one protocol that has been gaining relevance in recent months and that seeks to offer a low-cost solution at high rates is Oasis Network (ROSE), a privacy-focused layer one blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK and designed for open finance and a responsible data economy.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that since reached a low of $ 0.169 on October 28, ROSE price rose 176.5% to a new all-time high of $ 0.466 on November 21 and is back on the move after gaining 70% since December 20.

ROSE / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Three reasons for ROSE’s push and price increase are the launch of a USD 160 million fund for the Oasis ecosystem, the introduction of the first non-fungible tokens (NFT) project on the network, and a decentralized community and ecosystem of applications. rapidly growing.

Fund for the development of the Oasis ecosystem

The most significant event for the ROSE token that helped boost its price was an announcement on November 17, revealing a USD 160 million Oasis ecosystem fund, designed to help founders and projects build on the Oasis network and ecosystem.

The development fund is backed by a number of partners and investors such as Draper Dragon, Hashed, FBG and Pantera Capital, and aims to help expand the ecosystem across multiple sectors such as decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT, metaverses. , data tokenization, DAOs, data governance and privacy applications.

A major factor attracting projects to Oasis is its built-in privacy features that are designed to support sensitive smart contracts; Its ability to process transactions for 99% less cost on Ethereum adds an additional incentive to attract promising applications.

Privacy is especially important in DeFi environments; projects that promote it could help facilitate the migration of stakeholders from centralized finance to decentralized alternatives.

The NFTs arrive at Oasis

A second reason behind ROSE’s positive performance has been the launch of the NFT Oasis AI Rose, the first NFT project on the net.

Is it a bird – a plane – Superwoman? No, it’s Oasis AI ROSE NFTs dropping from the Metaverse! If you were Whitelisted for the airdrop, check your wallet to see if you received one of the 1st NFTs built on Oasis Unboxing occurs on Dec 25, 2021 https://t.co/va54RcCNqm pic.twitter.com/VjK5zVGeyI – Oasis Foundation (@OasisProtocol) December 23, 2021

To further engage with their community and showcase the network’s NFT capabilities, 999 AI-generated roses were minted and given away users.

In addition to the launch of the first Oasis-based NFT project, the network has also signed recently a partnership with NFTb, promoting itself as a multi-chain NFT and DeFi platform. Today, NFTb offers a curated NFT marketplace, designed specifically for digital artists, gamers, and music enthusiasts, as well as a first-of-its-kind NFT and token launch pad designed to help creators launch your projects.

A growing ecosystem

A third factor that helps drive the price of ROSE is an expanding ecosystem of decentralized applications and a growing community of active users.

On December 16 it was revealed that YuzuSwap, the first decentralized exchange being developed at Oasis, had raised USD 2 million in funding for its development in order to become the “Cornerstone of the Oasis DeFi Ecosystem”.

The network also recently gained its first widespread project launch pad with the launch of LaunchGarden, a platform that will give Oasis-based projects access to its expanding community as a way to attract potential early adopters.

LaunchGarder will also allow users to stack their ROSE tokens or participate in airdrops to gain early access to projects launched on the platform.

Introducing LaunchGarden – The 1st launchpad connecting the Oasis Community & Ecosystem! Everyone can use & build on the Oasis Network, LaunchGarden will give Oasis projects easy access to early users with a multitude of features like staking & airdrops.https: //t.co/diQnrjp6hp pic.twitter.com/gVXlcBkOdW – Oasis Foundation (@OasisProtocol) December 22, 2021

Oasis has also benefited from the November 22 launch of the Emerald Mainnet, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) -compatible ParaTime solution that will enable token shipping between Ethereum and the Oasis Network.

As a result of the growth of applications at Oasis, the network’s community of supporters has now surpassed 100,000 users and shows no signs of slowing down as new projects continue to be launched.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for ROSE on November 29, ahead of the recent price spike.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trade volume, recent price movements and activity in Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. ROSE price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, the VORTECS ™ Score for ROSE climbed into the green zone on November 29 and peaked at 76 about a week before the token price rose 100% over the next three weeks.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: