ROUND ROBIN – Abreu leads the Licey to surpass the Eagles

The Tigres del Licey team achieved its second victory in the “All against All” on Wednesday night by beating Aguilas del Cibao four laps by one, who stacked their third defeat in a row in the clash held at the Quisqueya “Juan Stadium Marichal “.

Now, the Tigres have a record of two victories and one defeat, tied together with the Eastern Stars who fell to the leaders of the Gigantes del Cibao last night.

The cats made their first two runs in the same first inning when they attacked Eagles starter Carlos Martinez.

In the third act, the Blues fabricated another run and added the fourth in the fourth episode.

Blue starter Albert Abreu worked flawlessly through five full innings, where he did not allow runs, struck out two, had six hits and did not walk. He was replaced in the sixth act by left-handed Génesis Cabrera.

The pitchers, Pat Ruotolo, Jean Carlos Mejía, Jonathan Aro and Jairo Asencio also worked for the Blues, who threw the ninth and saved game was credited.

In the first episode, Emilio Bonifacio hit the siore, then stole second, Sergio Alcántara hit an RBI double, reaching third, from where he scored with Ramón Laureano’s sacrifice fly.

In the third, Michael De la Cruz drove in Nomar Mazara from third base with a sacrifice fly to center field.

In the fourth act, Licey with a man on third, pitcher Araujo made a wild pitch to the plate that was lost by the receiver and took the opportunity to score Anderson Tejada, who had received four bad shots.

Erick Filia in the eighth drove the return of the Eagles with a hit to the center against the shipments of Jean Carlos Mejía.

The Eagles had 10 hits, made two costly mistakes, while Licey had just six hits and played fair on defense.