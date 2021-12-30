Rubens Sambueza still dreams of going to the Mexican National Team

Editorial Mediotiempo

One of the most regular footballers in recent years in the MX League is the veteran Rubens Sambueza, who despite being almost 38 years old, still allows himself to raise his hand to fulfill a personal wish: to reach the Mexican National Team.

The born in Argentina, but naturalized a few years ago, he affirmed that he will fight until the last instance to win a place in the team he directs Gerardo Martino. It is worth remembering that there were approaches, but then the old regulation of the FIFA prevented it because he represented the Albiceleste in tournaments with an age limit.

“Until the day I have to hang up my boots I will continue dreaming, striving to get what you want. I’m going to make an effort to be in the Mexican National Team and because I think that by making an effort I can have a chance, “he said in a talk for ESPN.

The brand new reinforcement of Atlético San Luis, a team that welcomed him after his departure from the Red Devils of Toluca, made it clear that he has not yet contemplated ending his career.

“For now I don’t think about it, you never know. It depends on many factors. Today I try to enjoy, to the teammates with whom I train every day. Honestly, I would not like it to arrive, and if so, let it be in the best way, “he said.

‘If the youngsters don’t pressure me, I’ll keep playing’

In a relaxed tone, Sambu He pointed out that he jokes with the youth of the clubs in which he has had to be, because he encourages them by telling them that if they do not put enough effort they will not be able to remove the position in the first team.

“I sometimes laugh because jokingly he told the little ones of the teams in which I have been: ‘If you don’t put pressure on me, I’m going to play until I get tired and feel like retiring. If they don’t put pressure on me, this old man is going to continue playing, ‘”he said.