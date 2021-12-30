Rubens Sambueza’s plan to reach the Mexican National Team

At the moment the retreat from the Sambu courts is still out of the question. (Photo: Luis Ramírez / EFE)



Rubens Sambueza has become a trotting teams of the Liga BBVA MX. The Argentine naturalized Mexican has dazzled with his skills and quality in teams such as America, Pumas, Toluca among others. However, he still needs to fulfill one of his biggest dreams to round off a successful career in Aztec lands.

To their 38 years, the flyer aims to take an important step and be considered by Gerardo Martino for any next call of the Mexican team. His presence in the tricolor team was one of the most resonated themes a few years ago when he lived one of his best football moments, but unfortunately could not be finalized due to FIFA guidelines which were still in force at that time.

“Until the day I hang up my boots, I will continue dreaming, striving to get what you want. I’m going to make an effort to be in the Mexican National Team and because I think that by making an effort I can have a chance, “he said. Sambu in interview for ESPN.

The flyer aims to take an important step and be considered by Gerardo Martino for the next call for the Mexican National Team. (Photo: Instagram / @ sambueza_1984)

The South American has been one of the most regular footballers in the last decade within the First division from Mexico. His performances have allowed him to stand out despite the fact that his teams have not gone through their best moments. Toluca, León and Pachuca They have been the most recent groups in which he has played.

In the past tournament with the Red Devils rose as the maximum reference of his club disputing 16 games in total and collaborating with four goals and six assists. His intelligence and ability to put together an offensive game helped the choriceros to reach the repechage match, in which they were defeated by Pumas.

Perhaps his brightest stage was in his passage through the Eagles of America. In the nest He played 193 games between 2012 and 2017. He left statistics worthy of the best Americanist referents registering 26 annotations and 47 goal passes. Wearing the creamy blue colors he managed to obtain two Liga MX titles in the years 2013 and 2015.

The South American has been one of the most regular footballers in the last decade in Mexico’s first division. (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

Now, knowing that he is in the final stage of his career, Sambueza still hopes to bring joy to the fans of San Luis, the team he signed in this winter transfer market. At the moment his retirement from the courts is still kept away.

“For now I don’t think about it, you never know. It depends on many factors. Today I try to enjoy the teammates with whom I train every day. I honestly would not like it to happen, and if so, let it be in the best way, “added the Argentine creative.

According to the player’s own words, the time of his goodbye will be given depending on the challenge that some of the youngest players who are playing in the Potosi squad could impose on him. In case your colleagues fail to impose their dynamism and youth, Rubens will continue to be comfortable and will appear on the Mexican football fields for a long time to come.

“If the youngsters don’t push me, I’ll keep playing. I sometimes laugh because I jokingly told the youngest of the teams in which I was involved: ‘If you don’t put pressure on me, I’m going to play until I get tired and want to retire. If they don’t put pressure on me, this old man is going to continue playing, ‘”concluded the skilled and veteran footballer.

