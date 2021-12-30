Rusney Castillo DECIDED against Sultans in the ARCO League postseason – Complete Swing

By Robiel Vega / @ robielcuba87

The avileño Rusney Castillo drove the decisive race and the Naranjeros de Hermosillo defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey with a score of 3 × 2 in the third game of the Playoffs and took the lead in the series.

Wilmer Ríos, winner of the match, opened for Naranjeros with a high-quality start, in which he retired 10 in a row. He worked seven innings, allowing four hits and two runs, gave away just one walk and struck out 10 opponents.

He was relieved by Javier Assad who retired the eighth and Fernando Salas; whoever retired the ninth inning scored his first postseason save.

With the game tied at two runs, in the top of the ninth, Nick Torres walked, Isaías Tejeda shot indisputably and Luis Alfonso Cruz hit a ball to fill the pads.

The scene was ready for the former Cuban big leaguer, Rusney Castillo, to connect a Sacrifice Fly to right field to put the final 3 × 2 on the board. Overall, the Avilanian went 3-1, including his first extra base of the entire season, a double to left field in the second inning. (.200 / .250 / .300)

Summary of the rest of the Cubans:

Josuan Hernández, in the match between Naranjeros and Sultanes, but on the losing side, went 2-0 with a pair of walks (091 / .286 / .091).

Maikel Serrano and Roel Santos, both of the Mayos, went 5-2 and 3-1 respectively, in the third consecutive loss of the regular season leaders against the two-time champions of the last two seasons, the Tomateros de Culiacán, this time, five runs times three. The Granma left his numbers at (.273 / .385 / .364) while Serrano is still on, with a slach line of (.400 / .438 / .600).

Yadir Drake, after being a prop in the first two challenges, went blank in four turns (.364 / .385 / .545), although his team, the Algodoneros de Guasave, went ahead in the series with victory of 6 × 0 on the Yaquis of Obregón.

The Eagles of Mexicali took advantage of their home to take command of the series against the Charros with a 7 × 3 victory. In the clash, Dariel Álvarez was 4-1 with a walk and pair of strikeouts (.357 / .400 / .500), while Félix Pérez was 1-for-5 with a tow (.231 / .286 /. 308).

Remember that this and all the summaries involving Cuban players can be found by following this link, that is, clicking here.