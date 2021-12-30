Security officer at the Virgilio Dávila residential event attends an appointment at the Department of Justice

The person in charge of offering security at the musical event that took place last Sunday at the Virgilio Dávila residential complex in Bayamón without the proper authorization from the government, Samuel Verdejo, appeared today, Wednesday, at the Department of Justice as part of the investigation that carried out by the authorities.

According to the WAPA TV Noticentro, Verdejo attended his summons with the Economic Crimes Division of the Department of Justice, but upon his departure he declined to make any statements to the press.

Another guard who did not want to identify himself with the reporter Reina Mateo, indicated that the security company was subcontracted by a person but did not say who it was.

The commissioner of the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, Antonio López Figueroa, for his part, assured in a press conference that they will summon everyone involved in the event. Among them, he confirmed that they will cite reggaeton Farruko and sponsors, among others.

“There are some people summoned by the Department of Justice this morning, we are going to summon everyone related to that activity. Why? Because all those who participated have a social responsibility and knowing that there were no permits, they proceeded to do the activity as they wish, I understand that it is a lack of respect not only for the law, but also for the people of Puerto Rico, ”said López Figueroa.

He warned that “there will be consequences.”

On December 22, through a letter addressed to producer Rolando Santa, the Public Housing Administration (AVP), rejected the event from taking place. However, on December 26 it was carried out with the participation of Rauw Alejandro, his girlfriend Rosalía, Farruko, and other artists.

However, Santa and his company Chad Events denied having any involvement in organizing the event.

“I had asked for permission to do the activity, due to a request made by various artists. That permission did not prosper and my intervention reached that point, “he said in written statements.

Santa Jr. also said that he has already been summoned to appear before the Puerto Rico Police.

