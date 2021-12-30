Seven Predictions That Probably Won’t Happen in 2022 and Three That Maybe Will

We are about to end a year that – despite the national and international medical, political and economic disaster – has come loaded with unexpected technological surprises. Of the flight of hypersonic glider Chinese to the detection of a curvature bubble that opens the potential path to travel faster than light or advances in nuclear fusionIt seems that humanity continues to have a bright future despite ourselves.

In 2022, we will probably see equally amazing technological developments, as many as other challenges that will continue to resist. Here we’ve compiled what some expect, what others don’t believe, and what everyone takes for granted, along with our own estimation made by reading the coffee grounds dressed in a Rappel robe.

Seven Predictions That Probably Won’t Happen

The first version of the Tesla robot appears

Elon musk he just announced it in an interview, although he does not want to give an exact date: the first “decent prototype [del Tesla Robot] will appear at the end of 2022 ”. It will be a machine that uses artificial intelligence similar to that of your cars and will be able to serve as a worker for repetitive tasks but also as a friend. “You will be able to develop a personality over time that will be unique. Not all robots will be the same. The personality may evolve to fit the owner or whatever you want to call it, ”says Musk.

Estimated probability: remote. Knowing Musk, it will be more by the end of 2023, with (great) luck.

The Toyota Mirai of hydrogen, in a moment of its journey of record. (Toyota)

The first commercial hydrogen car

Thanks to advances in the hydrogen distribution industry and the rise of clean hydrogen, Toyota will finally launch its first commercial hydrogen cell car to compete with Tesla and the rest of manufacturers of purely electric vehicles. The car will not be available to users until next year.

Estimated probability: very remote. Although it is true that the advancement of hydrogen production and distribution is skyrocketing, States will have to do more to promote this type of combustion, which is much cleaner and more efficient than pure electric ones.

One of the parts of the Trenta nuclear fusion reactor. (Helion Energy)

A private company will announce the net production of energy by fusion

Helion Technology will surprise everyone by announcing the first fusion reaction with net electricity production. It will not be far from sufficient for commercial production, but it will be your herald. The experiment will be greeted with skepticism by the international community and it will be years, perhaps a decade or two, before the first commercial reactor goes online.

Estimated probability: extremely difficult despite the great advances of the company and others such as Zap Energy, which propose cheap systems not dependent on magnetic confinement with superconducting magnets.

Failure after failure with American hypersonic weapons.

The US successfully flies a hypersonic nuclear glider

Finally, the USA will catch up with China and Russia with the first fully successful test of a hypersonic glider after years of failures. China and Russia will continue to test theirs and by the end of the year we may see a new hypersonic arms escalation in which there are no winners.

Estimated probability: moderate. The Pentagon and the American military complex are having numerous problems, some very basic, with bugs in launchers that should not happen. But it seems unlikely that they will not be able to at least achieve success.

The Long March 5 rocket, ready to launch the first module of the Chinese space station.

China surprises everyone and orbits the Moon in a manned spacecraft

Without prior notice, as it did with its ion-powered space station, China will announce the launch of a heavy rocket equipped with a manned spacecraft with three ‘taikonauts’ that they will circle the moon several times, anticipating the Artemis mission.

Estimated probability: moderate. China has already surprised the West many times. His advancement in the aerospace industry —According to the American experts themselves— it is twice as fast as that of the United States. It is more than likely that China already has this technology almost ready, but it will not risk failure.

They are on wheels and do not have a skull, but they are just as deadly.

Russia launches first autonomous military killer robot in Ukraine

Russia will send one or more killer robots to the Ukrainian front. To the autocratic dictatorship of Putin you do not think these weapons are immoral. On the contrary: the country says there is no problem. The same as the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Israel, among others. But Putin now has a clear opportunity to test them on a very close front.

Estimated probability: moderate. He has them already prepared and does not have the pressure of public opinion in his country, which basically gives him carte blanche to do whatever he wants in the name of nationalism.

An Apple Glass concept next to the device it will replace: the iPhone. (Martin Hajek)

Apple’s virtual reality glasses will be the Big Bang of the metaverse

Fulfilling years of rumors fueled by comments from the company’s own CEO, Tim cook, Apple will finally launch its virtual reality glasses. They will be lighter, more elegant and will have better interface design than everything that Facebook / Meta and the rest of the competition have announced. Or at least that’s what everyone will believe. The truth is that the largest electronic consumer company on the planet will sanctify virtual reality and the metaverse as a phenomenon for all audiences.

Estimated probability: total and null. The indications of Apple’s virtual reality glasses are 99% unequivocal, but their price will be too high. At the same time, they will be an object of desire because the experience will probably be fantastic. But glasses will not be the Big Bang of the metaverse until all companies agree on a standard for interconnection between all systems. Until then, they will be all isolated gardens and not a new universe beyond the physical one.

Three Predictions That Will Probably Happen

The Super Heavy Starship. (SpaceX)

Starship Earth Orbital Flight

The life of it Spacex it depends on your Starship successfully reaching orbit. If it fails, the entire company runs the risk of bankruptcy, something that Musk already announced and that recently returned to pick up an article from the ‘Wall Street Journal’.

Estimated probability: very high. Musk has put all the meat on the grill for the Starship to function and continue to achieve milestones. It just remains to be seen that it does so often enough that it can put up large numbers of its new Starlink 2.0 internet satellites.

Darpa – the Pentagon’s research arm – was commissioned a few years ago to end pandemics for good.

US Army universal covid / SARS vaccine approved to end pandemic

All the evidence indicates that the United States Army has found the key in the fight against covid and the SARS virus. Its nanoparticle vaccine is capable not only of neutralizing the existing variants of both viruses, but also its structure promises to make it a universal vaccine. In fact, according to studies published in prestigious scientific journals, it opens the door to universal vaccines for other similar viruses, such as the common cold.

Probability: very high. Right now they are pending publication of results with humans, which apparently say they have gone very well. However, it will be necessary to wait for them to be announced and reviewed by independent laboratories before launching the bells to the flight.

The prototype of the Jiuzhang 2, a photon-based quantum computer. (University of Science and Technology of China)

China takes the lead in quantum computing again

If they don’t do it at the beginning of the year, they will do it somewhat later. According to Pentagon experts, China is ahead in quantum computing. The recent counterattack by IBM and Rigetti, which has put the US back ahead in this race, will not last long.

Estimated probability: very high. Is perhaps the most sung of all the predictions.