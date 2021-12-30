Pepe Aguilar: “Shut up w ..” to his daughter Angela Aguilar live | AFP

It was in one of his live broadcasts for social networks where Pepe Aguilar was chatting with his followers and in those moments his daughter appeared behind him, Angela Aguilar, making a comment to which he had to respond strongly.

And the famous singer was very excited by the amount of people who were watching him right now, one live broadcastor that he did in these days of Christmas celebration, very happy to see so many people gathered next to him, but his daughter came and embarrassed him.

And it is that while he was very happy saying the number of people who were in his live broadcast, she only commented “wow”, with a tone of sarcasm what to his father he did not like it very well.

And is that Pepe ended up answering “Shut up w # y”, in full transmission, of course, getting along as if they were great friends, some users of the social networks They noticed that it was simply a show of affection between them, perhaps it was not so bad but it attracted a lot of attention from Internet users.

Some others also assured that it was a lack of respect, although it really shows that they get along wonderfully and we have also been able to note this in their live performances, where they share stages together.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE JUST MOMENT

Ángela Aguilar gets along very well with her father and it shows in this video.



The situation was very funny for others, who were having fun with this way of getting along, a lot of confidence, really as if it were any friend and this could speak very well of them.

In the transmission, Pepe Aguilar was also telling that his son Leonardo was with his girlfriend and his friends in Aguascalientes to celebrate.

Ángela Aguilar wasted no time and also confessed in the broadcast that her father’s age is already noticeable, much more also because of their followers and the numbers that he presents in his live broadcasts.