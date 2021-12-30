“Signs point to this could be it”

Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, said Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns may be his last at Heinz Field, this after the veteran pitcher put his retirement on the table after the end of the season. of the NFL.

“I will not speak definitively. It is not what I do, but looking at the bigger picture, all the signs are that this could be (last game at Heinz Field). The regular season gives us a chance to have a playoff game, but roughly, it may be, “said ‘Big Ben’ at a press conference on Thursday.

Ben Roethlisberger pitching with the Pittsburgh Steelers Getty Images

Roethlisberger, who returned this year after cutting his salary in the preseason, has played his entire 18-year career with the Steelers after being selected 11th overall in the class of 2004.

‘Big Ben’ hadn’t publicly acknowledged that the 2021 season would be his last, but it was expected in the organization for some time, and he began telling some in the franchise, as well as his former teammates, of his plans earlier this month, sources said to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“They are 18 years, almost half of my life I have given to this city and this team and the fans”said the 39-year-old quarterback. “But the funny thing is, I know I still have him in the tank to go out this week and next and give everything I have to do everything I can to get us into the postseason. That’s always the end goal, to win a Lombardi. That is it’s still my goal. We haven’t gotten out of this yet. “



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

The stakes are high for what will likely be his last home game of the regular season. The Steelers they are out of the playoffs with two weeks to go.

But should you beat the Browns, a division rival who ended their season a year ago in the first round of the playoffs, would keep the Steelers alive in pursuit of the postseason, while practically eliminating the Browns from contention.

“My focus is to win this game. If it is my last regular season game here, it will be one of the biggest games of my career. What better way to have a potential last game in the regular season than Monday Night Football against an opponent from division. It’s just special ”, added the veteran.

Ben Roethlisberger says he’ll have a lot of friends and family at this game, like many home games. He told Tracy Wolfson he had his entire family at an away game for the first time at Arrowhead. How did that come together? “Like many marriages, my wife told me she was going.” pic.twitter.com/HRtXoIaov3 – Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 30, 2021

And is that Roethlisberger He is in his 18th season and the final year of his contract. He’s 39 years old and turning 40 in March, and he’s seen all of his classmates in the draft, like Eli Manning and Philip Rivers, move on to the next chapters of their lives, so he is expected to be the next.