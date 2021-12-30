Singer Ovidio Crespo, better known as Ovi, was arrested

Cuban singer and songwriter Ovidio Crespo better known as Ovi, is in the eye of the hurricane, this after his arrest warrant was released when he was arrested for reasons that are still unknown for sure. Although it should be remembered that Ovi is among the Cuban artists who participated in the demonstrations in Miami Y Washington in support of the mass protests of the July 11 in Cuba.

The Best of The Best–> Eduin Caz responds to Mhoni Vidente after his prediction about his health

According to this the official report Ovi He was arrested for an alleged aggravated assault, but that is something that can still be confirmed for sure, since how many know he is of Cuban origin and decided to go visit his family for the dates, to which many assured that he is something illegal, to which Ovi he ignored it and many rumors suggest that it was for that reason that he is being detained.

Where was Ovi when he was arrested?

Ovi, he was in Cuba In order to visit his mother and his remaining family on the island, according to what he himself announced on his social networks, the artist announced in his Instagram stories that “someone is going to Cuba to visit his family“, After a previous post in which he said that he felt very helpless to have his family”so far being so close”And not being able to hug them on these dates.

The Best of The Best–> Silvia Pinal is discharged from the Hospital, she is already at home

Immediately, Ovi raised concern among his followers, who fear that the Cuban government may retaliate against him for his stance against the dictatorship.

“I’m not afraid, nothing is going to happen to me either, I’m not doing anything illegal. I already gave my mother a hug, which is the only thing I needed and I’m leaving here tomorrow because this country is disgusting, there is no water, ”he wrote in another message.

It should be noted that last April, Ovi, who has become one of the most international Cuban urban singers, said that one day you would like to sing in Cuba and that you would do it for free, so that everyone can enjoy your music.