Soldier shot a criminal who tried to steal his cell phone in Bogotá

Firearm. Image: Pixabay.

The panorama of insecurity in the capital of the country continues to be worrying for the authorities and the inhabitants of the city. Despite the authorities’ efforts to increase force capacity with more than a thousand military officers in Bogotá, thefts continue to be reported in the capital.

In the last hours, in the town of ChapineroThe attempted theft of a cell phone was again reported; However, this time the offender decided to attack the wrong person, since his victim was an active soldier who immediately defended himself from the robbery by shooting him with a personal weapon.

According to the report of the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá, the events took place at a bus stop in the seventh race with 53rd street, where the soldier in civilian clothes was. He was waiting for his respective bus to go home, while checking his cell phone, that’s when the cell phone was quickly taken from him by a man on a motorcycle.

The raponazo unleashed a shootout at the scene, as the soldier drew the personal weapon he was carrying and shot the thief several times until he fell off the motorcycle.

Before the shooting, several uniformed men from the quadrant of the Metropolitan Police that serves this area quickly arrived at the scene and verified the facts. They captured the thief, who had to be transferred to a medical facility for two leg injuries, they recovered the cell phone and verified that the civilian was a soldier and used a weapon with permission.

“He is approached by a man on a motorcycle and steals his cell phone. In those moments this citizen reacts with his firearm and gives him an impact. The quadrant arrives immediately and the offender is transferred to the hospital. He is captured, the stolen cell phone is recovered and the motorcycle on which he was riding is also seized”Reported Colonel John Fernando Díaz, inspection officer of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police.

About the offender it is known that He was transferred to the San Ignacio hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries and remains in police custody until he can be transferred to the competent authorities. The offender had to undergo surgery on one of his limbs because he was injured by two impacts from the firearm.

In the same way, the thief’s motorcycle was immobilized and the soldier’s weapon was left in the custody of the authorities. For his part, while the offender remains in the hospital, the military will be heard in a free version by the Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the facts that involved him in a shooting that left a person wounded.

It should be remembered that, at the end of November, the Director of the Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, delivered a balance on the most common crimes in the country so far in 2021, noting that robbery and homicide were the most reported.

“They make it possible to establish, according to the complaints, that in the country an average of 2,166 mobile devices are stolen daily and that so far this year there have been some 667,273 thefts of this type of devices”General Vargas commented.

The uniformed officer also explained that the most common modalities in this type of robbery are: robbery, which on many occasions is accompanied by threats with a firearm, sharp weapons and even chemical substances; In addition, there is the raponazo, when the victims are forcibly stripped of their belongings and the thief starts his flight.

“The main modalities denounced by citizens in cell phone theft are robbery with 64,087 incidents and rape with 17,362 cases. These two modalities occur in two out of every three cases. Likewise, two other modalities occur due to the carelessness of the victim, due to excess confidence or lack of caution; these are the so-called ‘opportunity factor’ that registers 19,145 cases and the tickle with 14,858 events, whose characteristic is the non-use of violence to favor theft, ”he noted.

KEEP READING:

2 people have died every three hours in traffic accidents in Colombia so far in December

Captured driver of the tractor that caused the death of a Police patrol car in Santa Marta