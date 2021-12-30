Steph Curry is the 1st NBA player to score 3,000 triples

Editorial Mediotiempo

The history books of the NBA have a special chapter starting this December 28 for Stephen Curry, the megastar of the Golden state warriors and to whom few can already debate his quality of best shooter in the history of the league. To show your new triple mark.

The Chef is the first player in history to hit 3,000 3-point shots in the NBA, recalling that just a couple of weeks ago he became the all-time leader in that department after surpassing Ray Allen, who in his long career had hit 2,973 shots.

This Tuesday, Curry took that record further in the game against the Denver Nuggets, since in the last seconds of the third quarter scored his triple 3 thousand to a thunderous applause at the Oracle Arena in front of his fans, with whom he has won three champion rings thus far.

Consecutive Curry matches with triples

The iconic figure achieved by The Chef It is not the only mark that he imposed tonight, since he also tied his own consecutive game record by scoring at least one triple with 157A figure that could exceed Thursday when the Warriors and Nuggets meet again, now in Denver.

Unfortunately for Steph, the night was not round for Golden State suffered only its seventh loss of the season by slate of 89-86, being the lowest score for the quintet after 34 games on the calendar, in which they are leaders of the Western Conference.

For the victors Nuggets stood out Nikola Jokic, the reigning Most Valuable Player of the NBA who added a double-double of 22 points and 18 rebounds, in addition to 5 rebounds and 4 steals.