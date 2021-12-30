Stephen Curry’s 3-point shot that even LeBron won’t forget

Only when the fans are removed from the NBA they will see the magnitude of what has been done by the best tripler in history. Stephen Curry returned to write a new chapter in the history of the best basketball in the world with a three-point shot that neither Lebron James may forget.

The season NBA 2021-22 will be unforgettable for the star of Golden state warriors, as he became the leading 3-point scorer by surpassing Ray Allen’s 2,973 3-point shots, but Curry didn’t stop there, and he foreshadowed it: “2,974 and counting.”

It was a matter of a couple of games for the difference between Stephen Curry and Ray Allen will begin to be more and more expanded and after answering who is the best shooter in the history of the NBA, ‘The chef’ He returned to give one more argument so that there is no discussion of his immense legacy as a future member of the Hall of Fame.

The appointment with the story was on Tuesday, November 28 at the game Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets. Curry was just a triple from reaching 3,000 for life and after warming up it took a little longer than expected to score a three-point shot that even LeBron James himself will not forget.

Video: Stephen Curry reached 3,000 3-pointers in the NBA with Golden State Warriors

Prepare, aim and… Get inside! Stephen Curry he made a basket triple 3,000 that has him ever closer to reaching the eternal glory of the NBA by being the first player in history to reach this figure. This was the video of the three-point shot of the ‘Chef’ that no one will forget.