Stephen Curry’s triple that goes around the world

In the previous game Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Stephen Curry scored triple 3,000, drove the Dubs crazy, didn’t count, but went around the NBA world.

Stephen Curry does not let NBA fans blink once in the 2021-22 season because if the fans close their eyes for a moment the star of Golden state warriors achieved another historical record.

The game Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, November 28, was a new appointment for Curry with NBA history, as he was a single triple from becoming the first player to score 3,000 3-point shots. Did you do it?

Of course! Although Stephen Curry took longer than expected due to the good defense of Facundo Campazzo, It was in the second half of the game the appointed moment to score the triple 3,000 with a shot that the NBA world will not be able to forget.

Curry’s warm-ups before NBA games are the sensation because he always scores an impossible shot that makes the fans go wild and before hitting the triple 3,000 he was no exception because he scored a three-point shot that drove Golden State Warriors fans crazy.

Video: Stephen Curry’s triple 3,000 from the rostrum that did not count in Warriors

“Do you count as triple to get to 3,000?”wrote the NBA Latam Twitter account to describe the incredible three-point shot that Stephen Curry he scored from the Chase Center stadium grandstand. Unfortunately it did not count as triple 3,000 of ‘The chef’.