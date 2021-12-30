Stove football 2021: Chilwell’s injury increases Chelsea’s need to sign a full-back: does the door open for Sergiño Dest?

ANDl Chelsea announced Tuesday that Ben Chilwell will be operated on for a cruciate ligament injury in the knee who suffered in the Champions League match against Juventus. The last weeks they tried to rehabilitate without going through the operating room, but the desired progress was not made and the plans were changed.

This leaves Tuchel without his starting left-back for the rest of the season., who had won the starting position to Marcos Alonso. The blues have options in the position with the same Spaniard, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and even the experiment of putting Pulisic as a lane, but they also set their sights on the winter market.

Fabrizio Romano reports three names on the shopping list at Stamford Bridge: Lucas Digne, Sergiño Dest and Nicolás Tagliafico.

The French ex Barcelona has plans to leave Everton, while Dest has been in the rumors for several weeks, although no progress has been made in the negotiation. The American does not really count for Xavi and, due to the youth of the side, he could be one of the footballers who most helps to make money for the Catalans.