Suspects in Cúcuta explosions were hired from Venezuela

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano asserted that the people who tried to plant bombs on public force planes that were at the Cúcuta airport were hired from Venezuela. Presidency of Colombia / AFP via Getty Images

The perpetrators of the two explosions that shook the Cúcuta airport on December 14 were hired by dissident elements of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) operating in Venezuela, said Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano.

The five people captured this week by the detonations that left three dead in Cúcuta are members of a criminal gang from Medellín who were hired by the so-called Front 33 of the FARC, added the minister, emphasizing that the guerrilla organization is using the funds obtained from through its drug trafficking operations to finance terrorist acts.

“This is a matter of investigation and the police will be in charge of clarifying this for us. What is clear is that the enemy of Cúcuta and Norte de Santander is the dissidence of the FARC’s 33rd Front, which is responsible for five attacks that have taken place in the city, ”Molano told Blu Radio station.

The material actors of the bomb attack at the airport “were hired in Medellín and trained there in Cúcuta, Catatumbo and Venezuela,” Molano emphasized.

According to Colombian press reports, the five suspects arrested – three men and two women – were hired by the guerrilla front commanded by ‘Jhon Mechas’, and should receive a payment of 120 million pesos ($ 30,000) for placing the explosives on aircraft. of the air force who were on the airport runway.

The detainees were captured in five different raids carried out this week in Medellín and face charges of crimes of terrorism, aggravated homicide, attempted murder, and the illegal manufacture or carrying of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

One of those who died in the attack is a person who tried to enter the airport carrying one of the explosives, which “was activated, exploded and took his life,” Molano previously reported.

The second device exploded minutes later, when police experts in explosives entered the area and identified a suspicious suitcase. “When approaching with all the security measures, it detonates,” said Colonel Giovanni Antonio Madariaga, commander of the Metropolitan Police of Cúcuta, in statements released to the press.

The two victims were identified as mayors William Bareño Ardila and David Reyes Jiménez. They were experienced bomb technicians and in the past they had defused a car bomb with more than 300 kilos of explosives.

Several armed groups operate in the rural area of ​​Cúcuta, such as the National Liberation Army (ELN), considered the last active guerrilla in Colombia, and the dissidents of the extinct FARC, who dispute the rents of smuggling, drug trafficking and the collection of migrants through irregular passages.

Nicolás Maduro’s regime has denied that illegal Colombian armed groups operate in Venezuela, but the Bogotá authorities assure that more than 1,000 guerrillas belonging to the dissident forces of the FARC and the ELN operate from Venezuelan territory.

