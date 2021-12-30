Suspended “Trabucazo Santiaguero” due to increase in Covid-19

In compliance with the provision of the Ministry of Public Health, the organizers of the show “Trabucazo Santiaguero” decided to suspend said event, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), and which declared the city of Santiago and others in the country in epidemiological emergency .

“It is an event that Santiago and the entire Cibao await, but that in order to successfully face the dangers posed by this disease we must put the health integrity of the population above all else,” said Amauri Polanco and César Liriano, directors of Teleuniverso and Full FM, in a note delivered to the media.

The executives added that the event will take place virtually through the platforms of both media.

For 5 years this event has been held in the parking lot of the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration every December 31 from 10 at night until dawn, with the presentation of the most important musical groups in the country, of all musical genres.

In recent weeks, this event had been organized, with meetings with the Governor of Santiago, the National Police, the Civil Defense, the Fire Department and other security organizations. Likewise, permits had been requested from the Santiago City Council, the Ministry of the Interior and Police, and the Ministry of Public Health.