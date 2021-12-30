Swap Android and Windows for iPhone and Mac and this is what you think

He swapped his Android and Windows devices for iPhones and Macs a year ago, and here’s what he thinks now.

Switching between Android and iPhone is usually quite common, but the complete shift to the Apple ecosystem is somewhat harder to see. And there is a user of MacRumors who decided to switch from the Android and Windows combo to the iPhone and Mac, and a year later has decided to offer an assessment of the change that we think is very interesting.

This user, NLLV, reports has always had the most powerful devices on Android and Windows, and that he is not an average user, he is an expert in technology and also uses it daily in his work.

Experience with the switch to the iPhone

On his switch to the iPhone, this user highlights device stability, which has no major flaws. And it also highlights both the cameras and the security that Apple offers in terms of privacy.

The iPhone doesn’t have the best camera on the market. There are other devices with more megapixels, with 8K video and some like the Pixel have incredible software tricks. However, what the iPhone camera does is translate BIG images to each app. Signal Messenger on the iPhone takes more attractive photos from the app than the Instagram app on a Samsung phone. Explain it to me.

This is a very repeated complaint. No matter how good photos and videos Android devices take, when they are uploaded to social networks such as Instagram or TikTok, the quality is considerably reduced. In addition to this, it highlights the security transmitted by the iPhone.

If someone steals my Samsung phone, they can erase the device. Even if I blocked it with my Samsung account, I’m pretty sure I could start Android recovery and the device would be gone forever. Apple makes this very difficult. From FaceID to account password and then double authentication, even if they got both somehow.

Of course, Apple offers a lot of security in this regard. Even if they erase your iPhone, they will need your Apple ID password in order to use it. But that’s not all that stands out.

Now the phone can be tracked after power off? Yes, that makes me feel good that the device and my data are safe. Not to mention the first time iOS comes up and says “The app __ He has used your location 10 times in the last three days without you knowing. “

The only thing you really miss about Android devices, is the file system. Although it is true that the move to cloud services greatly solves this problem.

I want to be able to save a large file to the device and then connect it as if it were a flash drive.

Experience with the switch to the Mac

As for the move to the Mac, it seems that it took too long to adapt to macOS. It is true that Windows and macOS are not very alike in your signature of use, and there is a period of adaptation to be productive.

Switching to Mac was more difficult than I thought it would be. Things worked better, but I spent most of the first month trying to figure out why things worked the way they did. I needed to unlearn Windows 10 to properly use the operating system, which is fine. The moment I stopped arguing with him I learned to love him.

Integration and ecosystem

Especially in this section it highlights two options offered by the apple ecosystem. On the one hand we have AirDrop to quickly transfer files between all platforms. And on the other hand, the synchronization of the Do Not Disturb and Concentration modes, which are synchronized with all devices.

These are Apple things that have done me good. They will keep me in their ecosystem due to how seamlessly iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS integrate

18 tricks and features of the Apple ecosystem that make it unmatched

They are undoubtedly very itinerant opinions that can help all those who want to jump into the Apple ecosystem. Once you enter, very few want to return. It is true that not everything is perfect, but the way Apple devices work with each other is far superior to any other.

