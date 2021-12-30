Taiwan will take legal action for confiscation of its embassy building in Nicaragua

The government of Taiwan reported this Thursday, December 30 through an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, for its acronym in English) that it will take international legal action against Nicaragua, led by President Daniel Ortega, for the confiscation that was made to its diplomatic headquarters in Managua, which the island had donated to the Catholic Church. Ortega confiscated his property and assets to hand them over to Mainland China after the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and the island.

“Taiwan will undertake appropriate international legal procedures to protect its diplomatic property and ensure that Nicaragua is accountable for its internationally wrongful act,” warns MOFA in its official statement in which it indicates that Ortega breached and violated the articles of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

Also read: What happened to Taiwan’s properties in neighboring countries after they broke off diplomatic relations?

“Nicaragua must comply with its obligations under international law and protect the facilities and property of the Embassy of the ROC (Taiwan),” asserts the MOFA and maintains that the property was acquired by Taipei since 1990.

On December 9, the Ortega regime broke diplomatic relations with the government of Taiwan and announced that it stopped having “any official contact and relationship” with the island, to show its loyalty to China by reestablishing relations. Before leaving the country, the government of Taiwan had donated to the Archdiocese of Managua, the building where its embassy operated, located in the Planes de Altamira, an area of ​​high added value, in Managua, confirmed to LA PRENSA, the vicar general of the Archdiocese, Monsignor Carlos Avilés.

“Taiwan had reached an agreement to entrust the custody of its embassy facilities to a third state in accordance with international law, but Nicaragua unreasonably rejected it in violation of international conventions. Due to extreme time constraints, Taiwan decided to symbolically sell the facilities of its embassy to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Managua, “the MOFA clarified this Thursday.

Condemns the illegal interference of the regime

Along the same lines, MOFA assumed that his country “strongly condemns the dictatorial regime of Nicaragua for illegally exercising state power to interfere in the legal transfer of diplomatic property from Taiwan and to invade property in serious violation of international law.”

And he stresses that Taiwan “solemnly demands that the Nicaraguan government rectify its actions.”

Also read: What is Ortega looking for by confiscating the donation made by Taiwan from the Catholic Church and handing it over to China?

Therefore, the MOFA also reiterates that Taiwan “is an independent and sovereign democratic country”, and that the ROC (Taiwan) and authoritarian China “are not subordinate to each other, that the regime of the Communist Party of China has never ruled Taiwan not even for a single day, and that the two parties have no right to the succession of the diplomatic assets of the other. ‘

China or the People’s Republic of China is governed by the Communist Party since 1949 and is the most populous country on the planet. Meanwhile, Taiwan, known as the Republic of China (ROC), has behaved as an independent republic since 1949 and has the United States as an ally.

“Flagrant act”

On the other hand, the MOFA ruled against the support of Mainland China to the confiscation by Ortega, which it classified as “an act of justice,” however, Taipei said that in reality the action “constitutes a flagrant act of illicit appropriation with total disregard for international law. It is part of China’s explicit and aggressive intention to annex Taiwan, which seriously contravenes international norms and damages regional peace and stability.

It may interest you: Ortega delegates diplomatic efforts to his son Laureano and displaces the foreign minister. Does it prepare you for a possible succession?

It also denounces the “violent and illegal” behavior of Mainland China and the dictatorial Ortega regime for seizing and invading its properties that it had already sold to the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, and affirms that it “cannot be tolerated under the international legal order based on rules. and it will undoubtedly be received with disdain in the civilized world. ‘

Nationalization of the former Taiwan ambassador

After the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and Taiwan, the regime, through a Certification, published in La Gaceta on December 10, made official the nationalization of Chin Mu-Wu, former ambassador of the Republic of Taiwan. Likewise, in the same publication of the official gazette, the nationalization of the citizen, Chun-Chiao Wu Liu, wife of the diplomat, is also made official.

Among the considerations, the certification indicates that “the citizen Chin Mu-Wu, of Taiwanese nationality, has complied with the requirements and formalities established in the laws to acquire Nicaraguan nationality, taking into account his continuous stay in the national territory for fourteen years years; He has contributed to the social, economic, technological, educational and cultural development of the country through his management that he served as a Diplomat representing the Republic of China, Taiwan in the Republic of Nicaragua; strengthening international relations, friendship, complementarity and solidarity between both nations«.