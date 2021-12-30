Tesla recalled nearly half a million cars over safety concerns

A man drives a Tesla car in Paris. REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier

Tesla Inc is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to fix problems that increase the risk of an accident, reported the US road safety regulator.

The US electric vehicle maker is calling for Revision to 356,309 Model 3 vehicles from 2017 to 2020 to fix problems with the rear view camera already 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood issues.

The coaxial cable is tied to a harness in the trunk lid and can wear out after repeatedly opening and closing the trunk. If the center of the coaxial cable is separated by excessive wear, the image from the reversing camera will no longer be visible on the center screen, affecting the driver’s visibility and increasing the risk of collision, the agency reported.

Tesla will inspect the trunk harness on affected vehicles and place a guide on the harness to protect it from further wear and tear if necessary.. Owners who paid to replace or fix the harness for the same problem prior to call for repair will be eligible for reimbursement from Tesla.

“The unavailability of the rear view camera device can affect the driver’s rear vision and increase the risk of a collision.”Said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

03-12-2021 Tesla Supercharger TESLA POLICY



Tesla discontinued the faulty trunk harness at the end of the 2020 model. All 2021 Model 3 models have a different harness design. Beginning February 18, a letter will be sent to notify owners of the issue.

Tesla is not aware of any accidents, injury or death related to problems in the Model 3 and Model S, the NHTSA said.

Shares of Tesla were down 1.1% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

On the other hand, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, sold another 934,090 shares, or about $ 1.02 billion of his shares in its electric car business, according to financial documents released Tuesday night.

Musk also exercised options to buy nearly 1.6 million shares of Tesla. at an exercise price of $ 6.24 per share.

Elon Musk. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo

By exercising his options this quarter, Musk’s stakes in Tesla have risen from approximately 170.5 million shares to more than 177 million shares, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Musk exercised all of his options that expire next year, signaling the end of your stock sales. This caused a drop in the price of the world’s most valuable automaker stock.

Musk has sold $ 16.4 billion worth of stock since the beginning of November, when he said he would sell 10% of his stake in Tesla if Twitter users agreed. And they were.

Said last week that I would stop selling stocks after their scheduled sales ended.

Keep reading:

Elon Musk told what his secret is to save humanity

Elon Musk’s prediction: Tesla CEO knows which profession will pay the best wages in the coming years