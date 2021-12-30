Tesla recalls nearly half a million of its cars in the United States for safety concerns

Tesla has experienced a sensational 2021 in sales and in the revaluation of its stock and its market capitalization, which already exceeds one trillion dollars, but closes this great year with bitter news: according to Reuters, it has had to call more than 475,000 owners of their cars for review In the United States, they will have to go through technical service to fix a potential problem in their vehicles.

Specifically, 356,309 Model 3 manufactured since 2017 and 119,009 Model S manufactured since 2014 are part of this recall announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), coincidentally a combined number similar to the half a million cars that Tesla sold in 2020, a comparison that hints at the magnitude of the problem.

More risk for the Model S

The reason for this recall it is different for each model. On the one hand, the Model 3, which has at risk the cables connecting the rear view camera to the central system. The opening and closing movements of the trunk can end up damaging those cables and causing your rear view camera to stop working. This could be minor damage, an inconvenience, since many cars don’t even have that rear view camera.

The Model S has a higher risk. A faulty latch that locks the front trunk but could suddenly fail and cause the gate to open, even in the middle of a journey, obstructing the driver’s vision. Tesla, as usual in this type of recall, will take care of the repairs of the vehicles that pass through the workshop.

It is not the first problem that Tesla faces regarding the safety of its cars and the NHTSA at the end of the year. A few days ago, the regulator reported the opening of a formal investigation into the decision of the manufacturer to allow playing video games on the front touch screen, even with the vehicle in motion.

580,000 of its cars are affected by this investigation, which is still in a preliminary phase, incurring, according to the entity, in a possible distraction for the driver that increases the risk of an accident. If this investigation succeeds, it would have a much simpler fix: an OTA update of the vehicle’s software.

Shortly before, he also initiated another investigation into Tesla regarding the operation of its Autopilot and its ability to detect static objects in low light situations, such as police cars or emergency vehicles stopped on the shoulder, after 11 road accidents of this type. This research ended up being extended to twelve other manufacturers, including BMW, Ford or Toyota.