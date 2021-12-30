Thalía causes a sensation by mocking Eduardo Capetillo in full live broadcast

Mexico City.- Yesterday, December 27, Thalía and Eduardo Capetillo uploaded a special video for their 25th anniversary of Marimar, a soap opera that is important for Mexican TV.

The actress was one of the most important in the 90’s, as she was in trilogies such as Las Marías, María Mercedes, Marimar and María la del Barrio, each of these reached millions of viewers worldwide, even translated into English, Japanese, Filipino and French.

There is a scene where Marimar picks up a gold chain from the mud, as the character of Chantal andere he had forced her.

Well, Capetillo was moved to remember all those scenes with her, because in the end those characters are the ones who propped up their careers. There, Thalía spoke about her partner and stressed that Eduardo had never played soccer, but had to learn for his role.

I went to take classes with a professional soccer player Agustín Manzo. He accompanied us to Ixtapa and he threw the ball at me with his hands so that I could do a half scissors ”.

He was telling it when Thalia interrupted him and said he threw a tantrum. “I remember you threw a tantrum: why didn’t they record it ?! Because it had turned out really well for you and the cameraman didn’t record it. “