The Bank of Mexico will have its own cryptocurrency in 2024

The Mexican government announced that the Bank of Mexico will have its own digital currency in 2024, despite the fact that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had ruled out its use.

Although the Bank of Mexico is autonomous, the one in charge of making the announcement was the federal government, which through its social networks explained that this decision was taken “because these new technologies and theState-of-the-art payment infrastructure as high-value options to advance financial inclusion in the country “.

Last October, López Obrador was questioned about whether he would use cryptocurrencies after, by President Nayib Bukele’s decision, El Salvador became the first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender.

“We are not going to change in that aspect, we think that we must maintain orthodoxy in the management of finances, not try to innovate a lot in financial management. It is to take care that the income is good; for that, that there is no tax evasion, that we all contribute, that there are no privileges in the payment of taxes and that is enough, “said the president at that time.

The first woman to head the Bank of Mexico

However, now the monetary entity is already working on the development and launch of a digital currency of which no further details have been offered, and whose project must be specified. Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, the Undersecretary of Expenditures of the Ministry of Finance, who will leave her post in January to become the first governor of Banco de México.

The official participated this Thursday in the López Obrador conference, and affirmed that she felt very honored to have been nominated by the president. “Banco de México is a great institution that has a solid team that must comply with the mandate of maintaining the price level to benefit the most vulnerable,” he said.

She also reiterated that she felt “very lucky” to be the first woman to lead Banco de México in its 96 years of existence.

López Obrador, for his part, assured that he will continue to respect the autonomy of an entity that does not depend on the Executive Power, although he insisted that his main objective is that there is no inflation because price increases always affect humble people more.

