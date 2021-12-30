The challenges of Emergency and Emergency medicine will be addressed in Vigo in June 2022

VIGO, Dec 29 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (SEMES) address the challenges facing this profession in the XXXII congress of this entity, which will host Vigo among the next June 8-10, 2022.

The president of the organizing committee, Jose Manuel Fandiño, and the president of the scientific committee, Maite Maza, have transferred the celebration of the congress to the mayor, Abel knight, which has appreciated the choice of the city for the event, as detailed by SEMES.

Specifically, the congress will feature 72 workshops, 23 simultaneous activities, 54 tables and around 4,000 communications which will address the main challenges facing the profession. Will also be offered training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation for schoolchildren of the city in collaboration with the City Council.

On the other hand, Fandiño and Maza have explained to the olívico alderman the situation of the emergency services given the increase in cases of the omicron variant of covid-19 among the population. “Our services begin to suffer a major saturation, so we ask the population to be prudent and take the appropriate measures to slow the spread of the virus“, demanded the president of the organizing committee.

Specialty

In another vein, Maza recalled that SEMES defends the need to create the specialty of Emergencies and Emergencies in medicine and nursing to achieve “a increased security of the patient, the homogenization of the training of professionals and safeguarding the generational replacement of professionals “in these areas.

In this sense, Fandiño has assured “never has the achievement of the specialty been so close”, although he has warned that “the decisive moments are the hardest”, since, in them, “the resistances multiply”. For this reason, he has indicated that it is time to present the “credentials” of the group.

Abel Caballero has expressed his support for this claim and has advanced the collaboration of the City Council with a commemorative act which will take place on May 27, 2022, on the occasion of the International Day of Emergencies and Emergencies.