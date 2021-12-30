The coaches who sound to replace Pedro Troglio

2021-12-30

The directive of the Olympia has the hard work of keeping the club at the top as has happened in recent years at the hands of the Argentine coach, Pedro Troglio, who said goodbye being a four-time champion. Troglio became the new coach of San Lorenzo de Almagro of the First Division of Argentina, so Olympia went to work to find the new manager. See: The tremendous memes of the goodbye of Pedro Troglio del Olimpia where they do not forgive Motagua It should be mentioned that the idea of ​​Rafael Villeda, president of the Olympia, is to hire a profile strategist, of great weight as was the case with Pedro Troglio. It is confirmed that the Albo club does not have in its plans to hire a Honduran coach or a DT who has already managed in the country. Héctor Vargas, Fernando Araújo, Salomón Nazar and even the Espinoza brothers have sounded, but no one enters into the plans of the Olympia.

Likewise, a possible return of Danilo Tosello, who had a brilliant step as coach of the white club, is ruled out. OLIMPIA HAS ITS LEAVES OF LIFE There are several coaches who sound to reach the bench of the Olympia and they are all foreigners. Also: Pedro Troglio says goodbye to Olympism. “I love you and will always love you; Stamina Olympia “ Rafa Villeda did not have these names in his plans, but he has received the curriculum of some technicians and has them on his desk. One of those who has surprised by sending his resume is the Argentine Ricardo La Volpe, who has directed clubs in Mexico, soccer teams in Argentina and even the Costa Rican national team.