The COVID-19 positivity rate in Puerto Rico rises to 30.33%

In an unprecedented event, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico it rose today, Thursday, to 30.33%, an increase of five percentage points over the percentage reported yesterday by the Department of Health.

Since the virus emergency began on the island, in March 2020, until today the positivity rate had never reached 30 percent. This percentage measures the number of tests performed and positive results through the molecular PCR test, which confirms the infection with SARS-CoV-2.

Therefore, the positivity rate is used to measure the level of transmission of a virus.

In its most recent official report on the incidence of the virus, Salud reported that the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to 366, which translates to 59 more patients than yesterday.

Of the total hospitalized, 90 are pediatric patients, six more than the number reported yesterday. The number of minors hospitalized by the virus is the highest that has been reported on the island since the emergency began.

Meanwhile, of the 290 hospitalized adults there are 34 confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of them connected to an artificial respirator.

The global number of hospitalizations reported today by the agency represents the highest number registered in this area since last September 9 when the number was at 366, according to the data portal of the professor in biostatistics at Harvard University, Rafael Irizarry.

On the other hand, the agency reported three new deaths from the virus. Health detailed that only two of the deceased were vaccinated against the virus, but all had pre-existing conditions.

The deaths correspond to an 84-year-old woman from the Arecibo region, a 74-year-old man from the Bayamón region and a 74-year-old woman from the metro region. The deaths occurred on December 24, 28 and 29, according to Health. The cumulative total of deaths from the virus amounted to 3,298.

On the other hand, the average number of confirmed cases was 1,908 and the average number of probable cases stands at 3,900.

Regarding vaccination, In Puerto Rico, 2,762,753 suitable persons aged 5 years or more (89.8%) have been inoculated with at least one dose. Of these, 2,465,453 people are fully vaccinated (80.1%). In the population aged 5 to 11 years, 103,236 doses have been administered.