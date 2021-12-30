The dangerous challenge that Alexa threw to a 10-year-old girl and made Amazon change its settings

The suggestion came after the girl asked Alexa to give her “a challenge to perform.”

Amazon had to update its voice assistant Alexa after the device challenged a 10-year-old girl in the United States to touch the pins of a plug half inserted into the electrical current with a coin.

The suggestion came after the girl asked Alexa to give her “a challenge to perform.”

“Plug a phone charger halfway into a wall outlet, then touch exposed pins with a pennyThe smart speaker said.

Amazon said it fixed the bug as soon as the company realized the challenge Alexa had sent it. the 10-year-old girl; However, the girl’s mother, Kristin Livdahl, made the incident known on Twitter.

“Before we were doing some physical challenges, like lying down and rolling with one shoe on the foot, from a physical education teacher on YouTube. There was bad weather outside. She just wanted another (challenge), ”said the mother.

It was then that the Echo speaker suggested that the girl take part in the challenge she had “found on the web”.

The dangerous activity, known as “the penny challenge, “began circulating on TikTok and other social networks about a year ago.

Many metals conduct electricity, and inserting them into live sockets can cause electric shock, fire, and other damage.

The girl’s mother said on Twitter that she intervened and yelled, “No, Alexa, no!” And he related that his daughter said that he is “too smart to do something like that.”

Amazon told the BBC in a statement that I had updated Alexa to prevent the assistant from recommending such an activity in the future.

“Customer trust is at the core of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and useful information to customers,” Amazon said in a statement.

“As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it,” the company added.

