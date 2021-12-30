The former Real Madrid striker who can arrive at Barcelona in January

2021-12-30
Big bang! The FC Barcelona can give a big surprise in the transfer market winter that opens on January 1.
Spanish media, precisely Ace, reveals what would be a surprise signing of Barcelona at the request of Xavi Hernandez, who wants to reinforce his attack zone.
Xavi Hernandez has chosen Alvaro Morata as the “9” he wants in his team in 2020. What an unexpected turn, after the name of Edinson Cavani, Uruguayan attacker for Manchester United, rang out loudly.
See: Dembelé leaves Barcelona; has an agreement with another giant
“Morata is the number one candidate of Xavi Hernandez to occupy the position of center forward in the FC Barcelona this same season ”, says Diario As de España.
This medium reports that conversations between Barcelona Y Morata, who is an Atlético de Madrid player and who has been loaned to Juventus, are very advanced.
Morata would be one of the many players who went through the Real Madrid and then they were booked by the Barcelona.
The agreement between Barcelona Y Morata It would not be just a loan for six months, but it would go much further. And beware, the agreement would be in this month of January.
Griezmann on stage
According to information from Diario As, Morata would accept to lower his file in a notable way (he charges 10 million euros clean) to adapt to the financial ‘fair play’ that chains to the Barcelona and he would join the Blaugrana club immediately, once an agreement was reached between the clubs.
In addition: Barcelona announces three new positive cases of covid-19; there are already nine infected players
The economic issue is something that worries the Barcelona and more when they have just signed Ferran Torres, now a former Manchester City. But the way out that he has Barcelona It is the sale of Griezmann to Atlético.
Antoine Griezmann’s purchase option, due to be executed this summer, will help the Barcelona. Atlético would have to pay about 40 million euros to the Barcelona, while Simeone’s team had reached an agreement with Juventus to collect 40 million at the end of the season if they wanted to stay in property with Morata. That is the key to the operation.
Morata has a record of 471 games, 176 goals and 61 assists, distributed among Real Madrid (95 games and 31 goals), Juventus (160 games and 54 goals), Chelsea (72 games and 24 goals) and Atlético de Madrid (61 games and 22 goals).