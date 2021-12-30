The former Real Madrid striker who can arrive at Barcelona in January

2021-12-30

Big bang! The FC Barcelona can give a big surprise in the transfer market winter that opens on January 1.

Spanish media, precisely Ace, reveals what would be a surprise signing of Barcelona at the request of Xavi Hernandez, who wants to reinforce his attack zone.

Xavi Hernandez has chosen Alvaro Morata as the “9” he wants in his team in 2020. What an unexpected turn, after the name of Edinson Cavani, Uruguayan attacker for Manchester United, rang out loudly.

“Morata is the number one candidate of Xavi Hernandez to occupy the position of center forward in the FC Barcelona this same season ”, says Diario As de España.

This medium reports that conversations between Barcelona Y Morata, who is an Atlético de Madrid player and who has been loaned to Juventus, are very advanced.

Morata would be one of the many players who went through the Real Madrid and then they were booked by the Barcelona.