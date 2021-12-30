the intelligent smartwatch that helps you control your day to day available with a discount

One of the star gifts that you can undoubtedly make this Christmas is a smartwatch since they are increasingly used and are one more complement in our sports routine.

The model Suunto 7 It combines the characteristics of the brand with Google’s Wear OS operating system compatible with Android and iOS.

Suunto 7 sports smartwatch

Now you can find this model in The English Court at a price of 259 euros (before 379 euros). It has an autonomy of 48 hours in conventional mode and 12 in smart mode, as well as features such as more than 70 sport modes, 15 heat maps, GPS, barometer and heart rate sensor.

Is waterproof up to 50 meters and shock and scratch proof with 5.5GB available to the user to store music or other data. You can connect your headphones with Bluetooth or other devices with Wifi.

The bezel is made of stainless steel and the strap is interchangeable and is available in leather, silicone and textile in different colors.

