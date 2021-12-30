The iPhone was the protagonist of the last Xiaomi event

Xiaomi compares its star devices with Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.

Apple continues to be the most important company in the area of ​​smartphones today, and each time an Android manufacturer launches a new device on the market, it becomes clearer and clearer. Not only do they tend to jump into the same boat as Apple after scoffing at its decisions –as in the case of the 3.5mm Jack, the notch, not including a charger in the box …-, but With each launch of an Android product we see how its manufacturers are the first to compare them with the iPhone.

This has been the case for Xiaomi, a company that has gained great importance in recent years and has positioned itself as one of the leading companies in the production of smartphones. However, no matter how big it has managed to be, it continues to compare its products with iPhones and not with a more direct competition, such as Samsung.

During the event dedicated to the presentation of the Xiaomi 12, the Chinese company compared the features of your new device with those of the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. A movement that, although it is not the first time that it occurs, it is a bit ridiculous when we compare the latest Apple presentations where they have not had to resort to such an obvious resource as this.

The comparison between the Xiaomi 12/12 Pro and the iPhone 13/13 Pro occurred on several occasions, whether to describe device size, battery capacity, processor performance, photographic capacity, among other features. For this they not only used the image of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, but also included the characteristics of the devices on the screen so that everyone could see it.

In short, a desperate move that will be buried among other similar anecdotes, and between the mountain of Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro that will be discarded within two years when they do not support any more updates. Unlike the iPhone 6s that is compatible with iOS 15, the latest version of Apple’s operating system, and runs like a champion despite being almost seven years old.

