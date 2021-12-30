The Lakers look set to be the disappointment of the year in the NBA: why is their bad moment?

The Los Angeles Lakers themselves recognize the bad moment that the quintet that began the 2021-22 season of the nba with high expectations.

“We have no chemistry with any lineup”, said the star Lebron James on December 23 after the defeat against the San Antonio Spurs – a starless quintet – by 138-100, the highest number of points that the Lakers have allowed so far this tournament.

The center Anthony Davis, Absent at the moment due to a knee injury, he had ventured just two played weeks of the 2021-22 campaign, when Los Angeles played 7-6. “We suck, we are not a candidate for the title right now,” he declared after a setback against the Minnesota Timberwolves, another weak squad from the league.

The expressions of the main protagonists of the Hollywood team summarize the current reality of the most winning franchise in the history of the league (17 championships, tied with the Boston Celtics), which is going through a bad time, sunk in the Conference of the West with a 17-18 record for seventh position. If the season were to end today, the Lakers would be playing in the ‘play-in’ tournament.

It’s a performance that leaves a lot to say when you look at the Eastern Conference, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James’s former team, playing 20-13 as they go through a “rebuilding” stage.

In a recent five-game losing streak, the Lakers allowed 108 points or more, including the 122 points scored by the Brookyn Nets, without Kevin Durant, on Christmas Day.

The Lakers stopped the bleeding Tuesday with a 132-123 victory over the Houston Rockets.

“I’m telling you right now that nobody has respect for the Lakers. They see them as one more team ”, said Tony Ruiz, leader and commentator of the National Superior Basketball (BSN).

“What you see of the Lakers is a poorly structured team that doesn’t really take off. There is a lot of young and talented team and they are going overboard. I understand, so far, they have been the disappointment of the NBA in the West and nobody expects them to be in this situation, “he added.

Here is a look at the fifth purple and gold problems.

Covid-19 outbreak

The Lakers, at the moment, are without their manager since Frank Vogel entered the protocol program for COVID-19. They have Kent Bazemore, Austin Reaves, Trevor Ariza and Rajon Rondo out. Avery Bradley has already complied with the protocol, in which James was also in for several days after a false positive for the virus. The losses should not be excuses if you look at the rest of the affected teams in the league (23 in total), especially when they have three stars in their ranks such as Russell Westbrook, Davis and James. The Nets had about 10 casualties and remain the top of the East (23-9).

Excessive image wash

After winning the championship in the “bubble” of Orlando, Florida, the Lakers rejuvenated their roster for the 2020-21 season, bringing in hit baskets like point guard Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell (then Sixth Man of the Year) and Marc Gasol, coming out of veterans Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard. The team fell short of expectations in defending the title when James and Davis were out long with injuries, and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs to the finalists Suns of Phoenix. For this season, management again made significant changes, bringing Westbrook from the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Harrell, young legs who are having an effect in Washington. Alex Caruso went to the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles bet on seniority with the return of Rondo and Howard, plus the signatures of Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore, Bradley and Ariza.

Veteran Carmelo Anthony, chasing the championship ring missing from his successful NBA career, came to the Lakers this year to help James and company. (Ringo HW Chiu)

For Ruiz, the “change and change” reduces continuity to the Lakers program.

“When you try to put together a team every year in a way or to a liking, you really can’t be successful. I explain. The solid teams right now like Golden State and Phoenix are teams that already have a structure and go to the market to find the odd player to complement what they have. The Lakers don’t. They have been a team in recent years that have changed structures, players to the box and lose their chemistry and cohesion, “he said.

Age takes its toll

A hackneyed justification for the bad time the Lakers are going through is that, being a veteran team, they will go the extra mile at the end of the regular tournament to be in the playoffs. Right now, the Lakers are almost out of the postseason landscape with a roster that doesn’t get young as the days go by. Waiting until the second part of the tournament to untap could be too late, especially when there is a “play-in” tournament. James turns 37 on Thursday, the same age as Anthony. Ariza and Howard are 36, Rondo 35 and Westbrook 33.

“It is a team that is not young to say the least. They are old and the invoice is missing. They look very bad. Time passes by and people notice. LeBron is always going to put his numbers but has not been consistent due to injuries. Cohesion has not been present ”, declared Ruiz.

They don’t fit with Westbrook

The Lakers have not had the expected success when they traded youth for Westbrook, the all-time leader in triple-doubles, a former MVP and winner of a pair of scoring titles. Although he averages respectable numbers (19.6 points, 8.1 assists, and 6.5 rebounds), he is below what he has shown in the past.

Generating triple-doubles doesn’t translate to wins for the Lakers. For example, Westbrook had one in the loss to the Nets on Christmas Day but only hit four baskets in 20 attempts and the Lakers were outscored by 23 points when the star point guard was on the court.. Overall, he averages 4.6 errors per game, second but in the league. Letting “Russ be Russ” has not been the right card for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook (0) shows frustration on his face as he rests next to Carmelo Anthony during Tuesday’s challenge in which his Lakers fell 106-100 to the New York Knicks. (Jim McIsaac)

After the last loss, Westbrook defended his performance on the court.

“Honestly, I think I’ve been good. The conversation has largely revolved around how I play and what I’m doing, but I think people expect me to be 25, 15 and 15, which is not normal. Everyone has to understand, that is not something normal that people do constantly, “he replied.

LeBron shines but needs Davis

In the losing streak, James has put up hero numbers (31.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists). At his age, we know the four-time MVP is a machine, but there is still a long way to go from the regular season. This is why Davis was brought in in 2019-20, but his injuries in recent years keep him far from the role he’s supposed to play: helping James and shining in his own light. A knee injury will keep him out for four weeks, when he will be reevaluated. Last season, the 28-year-old center played 36 games of the 72 on the schedule due to injuries.

“For that team to be solid, they both have to be on the court. With just one nothing else, honestly, they will not start, “said Ruiz.